Kemba Walker was one signed contract away from possibly joining an elite group of players that stay with their original team that drafted them. After giving the Charlotte Hornets the best version of himself possible for eight seasons, Walker finally decided it was in his best interest to look elsewhere to find some deep success in his career, leaving him to find his way to the Boston Celtics during the 2019 offseason. In turn, in this post, we’re looking at Kemba Walker’s net worth in 2020.

Kemba Walker’s net worth in 2020 (estimate): $27.6 million

During his time with the Hornets, Walker was only fortunate enough to grace the playoffs twice, with both appearances coming against the Miami Heat. In both tries, the Hornets were eliminated in the first round. Even with his unsuccessful attempts with the Hornets, Walker still became a hot commodity in Charlotte. With the distraught of the Hornets came the often trade calls that the Hornets front office had to field off from contending teams.

Walker was able to grace the All-Star games in his last three seasons with Charlotte, with his final season there being his best as he averaged 25.6 points; along with 5.9 assists per game during the regular season. The Hornets front office didn’t see that as enough production when the 2019 offseason came, however, as they offered the Bronx native less than $170 million after he became eligible for a supermax, $221 million deal for five years.

As the Celtics saw Walker’s performance, they believed it did merit a deal at the highest amount they could propose, and he eagerly jumped at the opportunity.

Walker came into a season with the Celtics as possibly the third option on the team, a role he hadn’t been used to in his entire career with Charlotte. Even still, he embraced Beantown, a fanbase that was still sour over the manner in which Kyrie Irving had left them only a few months ago. Walker instantly became a teammate and fan favorite, which makes the argument of his deal with the Celtics even easier to digest and rejoice.

According to Forbes, Walker’s net worth hovers around the $27.6 million mark. He’s also ranked at No.52 on their “The World’s Highest Paid Athletes 2020” list as well.

Walker began his career in the NBA after being selected with the ninth overall pick by the then-Charlotte Bobcats in the 2011 NBA Draft. Afterwards, he was signed to a two-year, $4.82 million contract, which isn’t even a fourth of his current contract. He was able to perform well and above his contractual numbers. During his rookie season, he was able to put together 12.1 points along with 4.4 assists through 66 games, only 25 of which he started in. The overall number of games was shortened due to the 2011 NBA lockout.

Shortly after being drafted, he also signed a four-year deal with Under Armour, becoming the first player in his draft class to sign a shoe deal. The numbers on his deal were undisclosed.

His play was enough during the shortened season for the Hornets to exercise their team option on Walker for his sophomore season, allowing him to earn $2.57 million during the 2012-13 season. He went on to excel as a starter for the Hornets in his second season, averaging 17.7 points along with 5.7 assists. Due to his play in that season, the Hornets exercised their $3.27 million team option on Walker going into his third season.

When the time came for the UConn legend to cash in on his rookie extension in 2014, the Hornets decided to offer the guard a four-year, $48 million contract that would carry him to the offseason of 2019. Walker’s rookie extension is a far cry from what he deserved, especially seeing as how the Hornets often engaged in reckless spending on mostly overrated players, which made it difficult at times for them to be able to trade Walker.

In 2015, Walker became a shoe free agent once more, and decided to sign with Nike and become one of the few faces of the Jordan brand. With Michael Jordan residing over business affairs for the Hornets as their owner as well, the move was seen as a chess maneuver to keep Walker locked in with Charlotte for the long-term. The monetary value of his Jordan deal was left undisclosed as well.

Walker’s endorsements deals, according to Forbes, bring in $3 million annually. He’s also signed to JBL, an audio equipment company. If you go strictly off of his Instagram account, Walker seems to be a big fan of the JBL headphones as well as their bluetooth speakers.

Another one of his endorsements include signing with BodyArmor back in August. Though his salary was undisclosed, he joined on with a number of respectable athletes, including Trae Young and NFL’s Christian McCaffrey. He also maintains partnerships with 2K and Levi Strauss & Co.

As testament to his latest performances with the Hornets, the Celtics elected to offer Walker a four-year, $141 million contract in 2019, granting him a salary of roughly $35 million a year and scheduled to increase as his contract accumulates in years.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Kemba Walker’s net worth in 2020?