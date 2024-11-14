What was already a strange week for Kennesaw State football after they fired their coach Brian Bohannon, his son has now transferred from the program, according to transfer portal reporter Pete Nakos. Blake Bohannon, who was a wide receiver for the program, is now listed as a transfer on On3, as he had 28 career receptions for 398 yards.

Brian left the program after leading the Kennesaw State Owls to a 1-8 record this season, but he also helped establish the program with four FCS playoff appearances. He helped them win the Big South Conference title in 2017, 2018 and 2021.

Co-offensive coordinator Chandler Burks is now the interim head coach for the program.

Brian Bohannon fired as Kennesaw State's head coach

Kennesaw State football's athletic director Milton Overton delivered the news about Brian Bohannon, but they framed it as if he stepped down from the position.

“Coach Brian Bohannon informed me this morning that he has decided to step down as our head football coach,” Overton said in a statement. “I want to express my sincere appreciation to coach Bohannon and his family for their dedication to Kennesaw State University and our football program over the past 11 years. Coach Bohannon led Kennesaw State into the football era, poured his heart and soul into this program, and represented our university with the highest standards of professionalism and character.”

Later on, Bohannon released his own statement saying that he didn't step down, but that he was fired.