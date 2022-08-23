Kenny Lofton accused in lawsuit of exposing former employee to NSFW photos

Former MLB speedster Kenny Lofton is facing a lawsuit from a former employee who alleges the ex-Cleveland Indians infielder exposed a female subordinate to indecent images of his genitals. According to TMZ, an individual by the name of Brandyn Toney alleged that he was hired by an NFT marketplace and investment firm that was owned by Lofton.

Toney reportedly began working at Centerblock Asset Management LLC and Proxime Corporation in 2021, where he was promised a salary of $85,000, which he alleges to have never received. Toney also claims in the lawsuit that a female employee, who was tasked with monitoring Lofton’s Instagram page, informed him that Lofton had been sending images of his penis to women on the social media app through the direct messaging feature.

Toney claims to have reported Lofton’s actions to the company’s in-house attorney, only to be fired from his position within a couple of hours. The questionable circumstances of his firing prompted Toney to pursue legal action against Lofton and the company, seeking damages.

Toney’s lawyer, Ronald Zambrano, issued a statement, via TMZ Sports.

“Lofton and his executive team thought they could fire our client for objecting to obvious sexual misconduct and even thought they could get away with not paying him for his work. That speaks to the arrogance and dysfunction at play every day at Centerblock and Proxime.”

Kenny Lofton played 17 seasons in MLB, spending 10 years with the Cleveland Indians, now Guardians. The six-time All-Star and four-time Gold Glove award winner logged 130 home runs, 781 RBI, 1,528 runs, and 622 stolen bases throughout his career while maintaining a .299 batting average.