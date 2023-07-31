As the 2023 NFL season approaches, fantasy football enthusiasts are eagerly preparing for their upcoming drafts, keeping a close eye on standout players who could make a significant impact on their teams. One such player who has captured the attention of many is talented Pittsburgh Steelers QB, Kenny Pickett. With a mix of potential and promise, Pickett's fantasy football outlook for the upcoming season is a subject of intrigue and analysis. In this article, we will delve into Pickett's past performance. We will also compare him to other quarterbacks in the league, and explore why he might be a valuable asset for fantasy teams.

2022 Performance

Let's delve deeper into Kenny Pickett's performance during the 2022 NFL season. It proved to be a turning point in his young career. As the first quarterback taken in the draft, the spotlight was firmly fixed on Pickett. He faced immense pressure to deliver for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

At the beginning of the season, Pickett found himself in a backup role behind Mitchell Trubisky. However, his undeniable talent and potential soon caught the attention of the coaching staff, and it didn't take long for him to ascend to the starting quarterback position after just three games.

During his time as the Steelers' starting QB, Pickett displayed flashes of brilliance that gave hope for a bright future. His arm strength and accuracy were evident as he delivered some impressive throws. However, as with any young quarterback, there were moments of inconsistency that reminded everyone of the learning curve he was still navigating.

Finishing the season as the QB28 overall, Pickett's average of 11.5 fantasy points per game left some room for improvement. It was clear that he needed to find more consistency in his performances to establish himself as a reliable fantasy football option. Analyzing Pickett's statistics during the 2022 season further illustrates the areas that required attention. He ranked 30th or worse among 33 qualifying quarterbacks in critical metrics like yards per attempt, touchdown rate, and QB rating. These numbers raised concerns about his ability to consistently deliver on the field, and it highlighted the areas he needed to work on to take his game to the next level.

However, Pickett's rushing production provided a silver lining amid the statistical challenges. Utilizing his athleticism and speed, he proved to be a threat on the ground. Throughout the season, Pickett tallied an impressive 237 rushing yards on 55 carries, and he managed to find the end zone three times with his rushing ability.

How He Compares

When evaluating Pickett's fantasy football outlook, it's crucial to compare him to other quarterbacks in the league. Sure, his 2022 performance was not outstanding. Still, there are reasons to believe that he can make significant strides in the upcoming season. Some pundits have even labeled him as a potential fantasy football “breakout QB” for 2023.

One factor that could contribute to Pickett's improvement is the potential for increased touchdown production. In the 2022 season, he struggled to throw touchdowns. He finished with just seven passing TDs in 13 games. However, with a more comfortable grasp of the offense and the addition of talented receiver Allen Robinson II, there is optimism for an uptick in scoring. Additionally, the potential breakout of second-year receiver George Pickens could further enhance Pickett's fantasy value.

Team Outlook

The Pittsburgh Steelers' team outlook for the 2023-24 NFL season is also a crucial aspect to consider when evaluating Pickett's fantasy potential. Returning the same starting offensive line and offensive coordinator aims to give Pickett an advantage by not having him learn a new system. The addition of first-round talent at offensive tackle further strengthens the team's offensive line. However, it is important to note that the current offensive system left much to be desired in 2022.

Pickett's fantasy value could rise if he becomes more comfortable in the offense and throws more touchdowns in 2023. The presence of talented receivers like the aforementioned Pickens and Robinson, along with Diontae Johnson and Pat Freiermuth should enhance Pickett's fantasy value. That said, while Pickett might improve, it is unlikely that he will become a weekly must-start option. Fantasy managers should carefully consider his potential and evaluate him within the context of their overall team strategy.

2023 Fantasy Outlook

Taking a closer look at Pickett's 2023 fantasy outlook, we find that some aspects of his game like touchdown rate and QB rating raise concerns. This is especially when considering that his receiving corps and pass protection were relatively decent, and his rushing production helped boost his fantasy value.

For 2023, we hope that Pickett becomes more comfortable in the offense and throws more touchdowns in the upcoming season. Fantasy managers can reasonably expect more scoring from Johnson and Freiermuth, while also hoping for a breakout second season from Pickens. Remember that he caught four of Pickett's seven scores. The addition of Robinson could also provide a significant boost. However, it is unlikely that Pickett will reach the point of being an elite fantasy QB. As such, he may not be a popular choice in many seasonal leagues unless managers can start multiple passers.

Looking Ahead

Moving forward, Kenny Pickett's fantasy football outlook for the 2023 NFL season is a topic of great interest and debate among fantasy football enthusiasts. Yes, his performance in the 2022 season was not exceptional. Still, there are reasons to believe that Pickett has the potential for growth and improvement. He could still become a valuable asset for fantasy teams. However, it is essential to temper expectations and not view him as a weekly must-start option. Ultimately, fantasy managers should carefully consider Pickett's potential and evaluate him within their league type and team strategy.