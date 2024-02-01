It is Friday night Hoops MACtion as we continue our College Basketball odds series with a Kent State-Buffalo prediction and pick.

Kent State comes into the game sitting at 10-11 on the year and 3-6 in MAC play this year. They have lost three of their last four games overall, but they have been close in their losses. First, they lost to Akron by just six before beating Bowling Green. Then, it was a seven-point loss to Ohio before a four-point loss to Miami (OH).

Meanwhile, Buffalo comes in at 2-18 on the year, while being just 1-7 in conference play. The first win of the year for Buffalo came over Division II Roberts Wesleyan. They would then lose the next nine straight, with just two games within ten points. The first conference win of the year and second overall win came against Central Michigan. It was a 12-point road win in that game. They have since lost seven straight, with just one game within a ten-point spread.

Here are the college basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Kent State-Buffalo Odds

Kent State: -8.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -400

Buffalo: +8.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +310

Over: 147.5 (-110)

Under: 147.5 (-110)

How to Watch Kent State vs. Buffalo

Time: 6:30 PM ET/ 3:30 PM PT

TV: CBS Sports Network

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why Kent State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Kent State comes in ranked 178th in the nation in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings. They are ranked 158th in adjusted offensive efficiency this year, but sit 232nd in adjusted defensive efficiency. Kent State is 104th in the nation in points per game this year, but they are 164th in effective field goal percentage. This is led by Jalen Sullinger and Chris Payton Jr. Sullinger comes into the game with 14.7 points per game this year, while being solid from three this year. He is hitting 38.9 percent from three this year. Meanwhile, Payton comes in with 13.3 points per game this year, while he is shooting 51.9 percent.

Further, VonCameron Davis is shooting well. He comes in with 12.4 points per game this year, while he is shooting 47.8 percent this year. Also, Giovanni Santiago comes in as a major help to the offense. He leads the team with 4.0 assists per game this year.

Kent State is 205th in the nation in rebounds per game this year. They are 210th in the nation in defensive rebounding percentage this year. Chris Payton Jr. leads the way here. He comes in with 7.7 rebounds per game this year. Meanwhile, Davis is also a help on the boards, with 4.7 rebounds per game this year.

Kent State sits 263rd in the nation in opponent points per game this year. They are also 312th in the nation in opponent effective field goal percentage this year. Chris Payton Jr. is also a major part of the defense. He comes in with .9 steals per game this year, while also having 1.2 blocks per game this season.

Why Buffalo Will Cover The Spread/Win

Buffalo comes in ranked 342nd in KenPom's adjusted efficiency rankings this year, sitting 334th in offensive efficiency and 328th in defensive efficiency this year. Buffalo is 312th in the nation in points per game this year, while sitting 321st in effective field goal percentage. Sy Chatman comes into the game leading the offense, with 18.5 points per game this year, while he is shooting 48.1 percent from the field this year. Next on the team, and the only other player over ten points per game this year, is Isaiah Adams. He comes in with 12.8 points per game this year, but he also is shooting just 38.2 percent this year.

Buffalo sits 164th in rebounds per game this year but is 165th in offensive rebounding rate this season. Jonnivius Smith comes in leading the team with 9.3 rebounds per game this year. Further, Sy Chatman has 6.5 rebounds per game this year.

Buffalo is 332nd in the nation in opponent points per game this year, while sitting 338th in opponent effective field goal percentage. Shawn Fulcher leads the team with 1.3 steals per game this year, while Sy Chatman has 1.5 blocks per game this year.

Final Kent State-Buffalo Prediction & Pick

Turnovers and a lack of assists kill Buffalo. They have just 12.4 assists per game this year, while they have 15.1 turnovers per game this year. Further, Buffalo has covered the spread just twice in their last eight games. Buffalo also has yet to cover the spread at home this year. Kent State has not been great against the spread either, but as an away team, they are 3-4 this year against the spread. Kent State should win this game by double digits in this one.

Final Kent State-Buffalo Prediction & Pick: Kent State -8.5 (-110)