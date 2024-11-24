ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Kent State Golden Flashes (0-11, 0-7 MAC) look to end their season with a win as they visit the Buffalo Bulls (7-4, 5-2 MAC) Tuesday night. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Kent State-Buffalo prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Kent State-Buffalo Last Game – Matchup History

Buffalo was on the road and beat Kent State last season 24-6.

Overall Series: Buffalo leads the all-time series 10-9 against Kent State.

Here are the Kent State-Buffalo College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Kent State-Buffalo Odds

Kent State: +21.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +1000

Buffalo: -21.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -2100

Over: 50.5 (-110)

Under: 50.5 (-110)

How to Watch Kent State vs. Buffalo

Time: 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Kent State Could Cover The Spread/Win

Kent State is looking for their first win, and there is very little chance for them to get it on Tuesday. However, there is some opportunity for them to score some points. Buffalo has allowed 29.9 points per game this season. In their last five games, the Bulls are allowing 38.6 points per game. They have allowed at least 47 points in three of those games, so they are giving up points. If Kent State can take advantage of that, they will be able to at least cover the spread.

The Golden Flashes have to get their passing attack going. Buffalo is allowing the second-most pass yards per game in the MAC, and their 23 passing touchdowns allowed is third-most in the conference. Along with that, the Bulls do not get to the quarterback a whole bunch. Tommy Ulatowski has to do a better job taking care of the ball, but he has also thrown six touchdowns in the last three games. If he can get the offense going through the air, Kent State will have a chance to cover the spread.

Why Buffalo Could Cover The Spread/Win

Kent State has not won a game this season, and they are the worst team in the nation. The Golden Flashes have only played two games this season that finished within one score. In fact, eight of their losses have come by at least 20 points, and their other loss was by 19. Kent State has not played good football all season, and I would not expect that to change on Tuesday night.

Kent State has especially struggled on the defensive side of the ball. They have allowed the most yards per game in the nation at 522.1, and they have allowed the most points per game at 44.2. Buffalo is going to be able to move the ball up and down the field with ease on Tuesday. With that said, it would not be a surprise to see Buffalo win this game by three or four scores.

Buffalo has played really well lately. They are on a three-game win streak, and their offense has been clicking at the right time. During their win streak, Buffalo has averaged 43.0 points per game. C.J Ogbonna has passed for eight touchdowns in that span, and Al-Jay Henderson has rushed for four. These two players are at their best right now, and that is going to help them cover the spread on Tuesday.

Final Kent State-Buffalo Prediction & Pick

With the way Buffalo has been scoring, and how bad Kent State has been, I am not expecting this game to be close. I will take Buffalo to cover the spread Tuesday night.

Final Kent State-Buffalo Prediction & Pick: Buffalo -21.5 (-105)