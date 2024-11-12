ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is the best against the worst in the MAC as Kent State visits Miami (OH). It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Kent State-Miami (OH) prediction and pick.

Kent State-Miami (OH) Last Game – Matchup History

Kent State enters the game at 0-9 on the year. Last time out, they faced Ohio, falling 41-0. They have now lost three games in a row by 21 or more points.

Miami (OH) is now 5-4 on the year but is coming off a win. Last time out, they beat Ball State 27-21. It was their fourth straight win.

Overall Series: Miami (OH) leads the overall series 52-18. The first game in this series was in 1942, with Miami (OH) winning. Last year, Miami (OH) won the game 23-3, making in their second straight win and fourth in their last five over Kent State.

Here are the Kent State-Miami (OH) College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Kent State-Miami (OH) Odds

Kent State: +30.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +4000

Miami (OH): -30.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -30000

Over: 45.5 (-110)

Under: 45.5 (-110)

How to Watch Kent State vs. Miami (OH)

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

TV: ESPNU

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Kent State Could Cover The Spread/Win

Kent State has been led by Tommy Ulatowski. He has completed just 52 of 122 passes for 940 yards. He has 11 touchdowns and six intercptions this year, while being sacked 17 times. He does have a rushing touchdown as well. Still, he missed last game, allowing Ruel Tomlinson to make the start. He is eight for 20 this year for 62 yards and two interceptions.

In the receiving game, Chrishon McCray has led the way. He has 34 receptions for 594 yards and seven touchdowns this year. Meanwhile, Luke Floriea has 33 receptions this year for 515 yards. He has also scored five times. No other receiver has more than 100 yards this year, while only two other players have scored a touchdown. In the running game, Ky Thomas leads the way. He has 107 carries for 439 yards. He has scored just once this year. Kent State has just three rushing touchdowns. Thomas and Ulatowski each have one, while Ayden Harris has the other this year.

The Kent State defense has struggled this year. They are 134th in the nation in opponent points per game, while sitting 134th in opponent yards per game this year. They are 134th against the run and 120th against the pass. Josh Baka has led the way, leading the team with 66 tackles while having four pass breakups. Meanwhile, Kameron Olds has been great. He has six sacks this year, plus a pass break up and an intercpetions.

Why Miami (OH) Could Cover The Spread/Win

Brett Gabbert leads this Miami (OH) offense this year. He has completed 148 of 256 passes on the year for 1,946 yards and 16w touchdowns. He has been intercepted seven times this year though. Further, he has been sacked 19 times, losing 113 yards in sack yardage.

The top target this year has been Cade McDonald. McDonald has 38 receptions for 507 yards and two scores. Further, Reggie Virgil has 27 receptions for 510 yards and six scores on the year. Javon Tracy rounds out the top receivers. Tracy has 37 receptions for 514 yards and five scores. In the running game, Keyon Mozee leads the way. He has 108 carries for 650 yards and two scores this year. Further, Jordan Brunson has 32 carries for 228 yards and two scores as well.

Miami (OH) has been stout on defense this year. They are 16th in the nation in opponent points per game, while sitting 36th in opponent yards per game. They are 55th against the run while sitting 28th against the pass. Matt Salopek has led the way. He leads the team with 80 tackles while having two interceptions, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery. Further, Corban Hondru has 1.5 sacks while also having three interceptions. Brian Ugwu has also been solid this year, with four sacks and a fumble recovery.

Final Kent State-Miami (OH) Prediction & Pick

Ken State has lost every game this year but is 2-7 against the spread this year. They have also seen the over cash four of eight times this year. Miami (OH) is 4-5 against the spread, covering in three of their last four. Still, the over is 4-0-1 in the last five as the offense has improved. With the weak Kent State defense, Miami (OH) should score plenty. Kent State has given up over 50 points in five games this year while giving up over 35 in all but two games. With such a big spread, the best play in this one is on the total. Take the over.

Final Kent State-Miami (OH) Prediction & Pick: Over 45.5 (-110)