ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We're back with another betting prediction and pick for College Football Week 4 as we'll see another non-conference matchup as both teams ease into the season. The Kent State Golden Flashes (0-3) will take on the No. 10 Penn State Nittany Lions (2-0) in a lopsided game on the betting lines. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Kent State-Penn State prediction and pick.

The Kent State Golden Flashes have opened the new campaign still seeking their first win of the season. They've fallen to Pitt, St. Francis (PA), and most recently No. 7 Tennessee. Their most recent 71-0 loss was one of the worst in program history, so they'll be hoping to put forth a stronger effort and leave this game with a respectable performance.

The Penn State Nittany Lions are cruising into their third game of the season following wins over West Virginia and Bowling Green. They've handled business thus far, but they're just 1-1 ATS so far after a close call fending off Bowling Green two weeks ago. Following a week of rest, they'll look to cash in on this massive spread as the favorites.

Here are the College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Kent State-Penn State Odds

Kent State: +48.5 (-102)

Moneyline: N/A

Penn State: -48.5 (-120)

Moneyline: N/A

Over: 55.5 (-115)

Under: 55.5 (-105)

How to Watch Kent State vs. Penn State

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET/ 12:30 p.m. PT

TV: Big Ten Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Kent State Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Kent State Golden Flashes have just seen two winning seasons for their program over the last 22 years. They're not typically a team that gets out to a strong start to begin the season, but this start has been particularly bad for the Golden Flashes. While they managed three touchdowns against Pitt, their defense was non-existent and allowed 55 points. They also lost to FCS St. Francis at home in a game where they saw several breakdowns in their coverage. Most recently, they allowed four rushing touchdowns to Tennessee's Dylan Sampson as they were routed 71-0. Not much is going right for Kent State at the moment so the most they'll try to do is cover this spread and not lose by 50.

Quarterback Devin Kargman is the man leading this team and he's been known to extend plays and give his receivers a chance down the field. He's often needing to scramble and roll out of the pocket due to his line succumbing to pass rush, but he has a good eye for his receivers downfield and will give them a chance to make a play. Receiver Luke Floriea has been the recipient of half of Kargman's passing yards, so they'll be hoping he can find holes in this secondary and make the catches needed to extend their drives.

Why Penn State Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Penn State Nittany Lions started out very strong with their win over West Virginia where they were billed as just 7.5-point favorites. Their defense managed three turnovers against the high-powered WVU offense and star quarterback Drew Allar threw for three flawless touchdowns to open the season. Their most recent win over Bowling Green didn't come easy as they had to overcome a four-point deficit at halftime, but Allar stepped up once again with a clutch rushing TD to add to his two through the air. Their offense is a well-oiled machine behind both Allar and running back Nicholas Singleton, so expect the same kind of production out of them in this game.

Penn State's defense was one of the stories heading into this Big Ten season, but they played one of their worst halves in recent memory giving up 24 points to Bowling Green in the first half. With home-field advantage against teams like this, the Nittany Lions don't want to overcome any deficits in the second half. Still, the defense of Kent State has been much more inconsistent than that of their previous opponents, so expect Penn State to try and go out here to make a statement.

Final Kent State-Penn State Prediction & Pick

This will be another tune-up game for Penn State as they begin to prepare themselves for Big Ten Conference play. They're the biggest threat to Ohio State and Oregon, so they'll have to display their dominance in these early games and avoid close calls like the one against Bowling Green. Their defense will be determined to play a much better game and if they can turn the ball over, we should see them put up big numbers in the first half.

Kent State hasn't shown us much to indicate they can cover a spread like this against a team like Penn State, so we have to favor the Nittany Lions to win this game in a blowout. Expect Nicholas Singleton to have a massive day on the ground as he and QB Drew Allar get some added rest toward the end of this one.

Final Kent State-Penn State Prediction & Pick: Penn State -48.5 (-120)