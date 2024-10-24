ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Saturday afternoon will feature a matchup between the best and worst teams in the Mid-Atlantic Conference. Kent State sits dead last, while Western Michigan is the only undefeated team in conference play. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Kent State-Western Michigan prediction and pick.

Kent State could be the worst team in the nation after Kennesaw State upset Liberty on Wednesday night. The Golden Flashes’ defense hasn’t been able to stop anyone this season, leading to an 0-7 record. They’ve lost 17 games dating back to last season, a year when they won only one game. Overall, Kent State was 1-18 in the previous two seasons. It doesn’t help that Kent State has a long list of injuries, with 11 players confirmed out and three questionable.

Western Michigan started the year with two games against the Big Ten, which Wisconsin and Ohio State dominated. The tune-up prepared them well for MAC play, as Western Michigan has been a different animal against their conference rivals. They’ve won three consecutive games against Ball State, Akron, and Buffalo. The victory over Buffalo had massive conference implications, as the Bulls are still second behind the Broncos. Western Michigan has put itself in a perfect spot to win the conference.

Here are the Kent State-Western Michigan College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Kent State-Western Michigan Odds

Kent State: +17 (-110)

Moneyline: +550

Western Michigan: -17 (-110)

Moneyline: -800

Over: 60 (-110)

Under: 60 (-110)

How to Watch Kent State vs. Western Michigan

Time: 3:30 PM ET/12:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN+

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Kent State Could Cover The Spread/Win

Kent State has been terrible this season, but their offensive output against the MAC gives some optimism that they could cover the spread. Kent State scored 33 points against Eastern Michigan and 35 against Ball State. They also covered against Bowling Green last week, where they scored just six points but kept it within the 24 number. Kent State must score points in this game to stay within the number, as Western Michigan could put up a crooked number here.

Why Western Michigan Could Cover The Spread/Win

Kent State has been unbelievably bad on both sides of the ball. It makes sense for a team with a 0-7 record to rank low in many statistical categories, but Kent State is one of the worst on offense and defense. The Golden Flashes rank 133rd in total offense, averaging 251 yards per game. They are 132nd in rushing yards per game and 111th in passing yards per game. Western Michigan doesn’t have the most excellent defense, but this matchup could help those statistics. They rank 127th in total yards allowed with 455.3 and 123rd in points allowed with 35.6.

Western Michigan’s saving grace is their offensive output. They rank 72nd in the nation with 384.6 yards per game. The Broncos have been better on the ground with 187.7 rushing yards per game, which matches up well with Kent State, which allows 251.1 rushing yards per game. Western Michigan averages 31.4 points per game, while Kent State allows an astounding 45.9 points.

Final Kent State-Western Michigan Prediction & Pick

Western Michigan may run over the Kent State defense so severely in this game that they score 60 points alone. Kent State has also shown flashes of scoring, which makes the matchup intriguing. Western Michigan has gone over in five of its last six games, and its offense will roll again on Saturday. The Broncos defense is also terrible enough to allow the Golden Flashes to score 20+ points.

Final Kent State-Western Michigan Prediction & Pick: Over 60 (-110)