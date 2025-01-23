Standout Kentucky State star and the younger brother of NBA champion Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Trevon Pope has officially declared for the 2025 NFL Draft.

Pope, who completed his undergraduate degree in Spring 2024, returned to Kentucky State last fall to pursue a master’s degree alongside his football commitments.

He announced his intentions to enter the NFL draft on his social media, saying:

“First and foremost, I want to thank God for guiding me through every step of my journey. Without His grace, none of this would be possible. I give Him all the glory for the talent and opportunities I've been blessed with, and I'm humbled by the chance to take the next step in my football career.

To my family – thank you for your unwavering support and love. You've always believed in me, even when the road got tough. Your sacrifices, encouragement, and constant presence have been my foundation. You've helped shape me not only as a player, but as a person, and I will carry that with me wherever this journey leads.

I also want to express my deepest gratitude to Kentucky State University. The experience, growth, and lessons I've gained here have been invaluable. The coaches, staff, and my teammates have helped me push beyond my limits and become the best version of myself. KSU has been home, and I'll forever be proud to have worn the green and gold.

Today, with all this support and preparation behind me, I am proud to announce that I am declaring for the NFL, CFL, and UFL drafts.

This is only the beginning. I'm excited for what's ahead, and I'm ready to put in the work to reach the next level. Thank you all for being part of this incredible journey. Let's keep pushing forward.”

On the field, Pope proved to be a defensive force for the Thoroughbreds. Over the course of more than 30 games in his collegiate football career, he tallied 117 total tackles, including 83 solo tackles, four tackles for loss, four interceptions, one forced fumble, and a fumble recovery. His 2024 season was particularly impressive, as Pope recorded 47 total tackles (29 solo), two tackles for loss, one interception returned for 53 yards, and four pass breakups.

The Pope family continues to make waves in the world of sports. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Trevon’s older brother, has built his NBA legacy with two championship rings—one with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020 and another with the Denver Nuggets in 2023.

Now, Trevon is looking to carry that winning tradition into professional football.