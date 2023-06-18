It's been an uneven past couple of seasons for the Kentucky Wildcats. After missing the NCAA Tournament in 2021, they bounced back the past two seasons. But for a program accustomed to winning, they have not advanced to the Final Four since 2015. They also lost Oscar Tshiebwe and Chris Livingston to the NBA Draft and received some devastating news on returner Aaron Bradshaw. But they did receive a dos of good news on Saturday in the form of a former three-star recruit. Joey Hart officially committed to Kentucky after withdrawing his commitment to UCF as per Joe Tipton of On3 Sports.

Joey Hart's commitment to Kentucky helps bolster an already highly-touted incoming freshmen class. In addition to the aforementioned Bradshaw, Kentucky's 2023 class also includes Justin Edwards, DJ Wagner, Robert Dillingham, Jordan Burks and Reed Sheppard. That recruiting class is considered the No. 1 college recruiting class in the country.

Having finished up his senior year at Linton-Stockton High School in Indiana, Hart was originally committed to UCF. He also held offers from Ball State, Drake, Illinois State, Indiana State, Loyola-Chicago, New Orleans, Northwestern and Wichita State among others. Hart is considered a three-point specialist.

Hart played his AAU basketball on the Under Armor circuit. During his senior season at Linton-Stockton, Hart averaged 23.6 points per game and he shot 41 percent from the three-point line. While time will tell what the future holds for Hart, it's possible that he can earn minutes right away as a freshman for the Wildcats and head coach John Calipari.