The Kentucky football program has a chance to do something special in the SEC this year. Big Blue can take a significant step forward against the Ole Miss football program coached by Lane Kiffin. Kentucky Ole Miss is appointment television in the early viewing window on Saturday. Let’s make some Kentucky football predictions for this Southern showdown.

Kentucky Football Predictions For Game Vs Ole Miss Football

4. Kentucky Wildcats will force two Ole Miss turnovers

This is what Kentucky is. This is what Kentucky does. Mark Stoops goes up against talented quarterbacks and finds a winning defensive game plan. Kentucky flustered and confused Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson a few weeks ago. Notably, Kentucky contained Richardson one week after Richardson very clearly outplayed the Utah Utes in a Gator victory. Utah was a preseason top-10 team. Richardson made the Utah defense look slow and unprepared. Kentucky made Richardson look indecisive and lost. This is the Kentucky modus operandi, and this is how Mark Stoops wins games at UK. Big Blue will face Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart, who spent September battling Luke Altmyer for the starting job. Dart won the battle and will start in this game. Dart is terrifically talented, but he doesn’t have a lot of experience. Kentucky will take the ball away from him on multiple occasions.

3. Kentucky Wildcats will hold the Ole Miss Rebels under 400 yards

The Ole Miss Rebels will land a few shots and won’t get completely smothered, but they also won’t run wild, either. Ole Miss has played lower-tier opponents this season: Troy, Central Arkansas, Georgia Tech, and Tulsa. Kentucky is a big leap up in weight class and overall quality. The Rebels are not going to move the ball at will. Kentucky Ole Miss will be contentious and not a high-scoring video game.

2. Kentucky Wildcats QB Will Levis will throw for under 250 yards

Levis, the transfer from Penn State, was not the main reason Kentucky beat Florida a few weeks ago in the Wildcats’ first big SEC test of the year. His defense won that game. Levis has to make enough plays in the passing game for Kentucky to sustain drives, control the ball, and keep the Big Blue defense fresh, but he is unlikely to win a pure shootout. Levis won’t throw for 250 yards in this game, but the bigger point to make is that he doesn’t have to. The main job for Levis in this game — and for most of the season — is to convert 3rd and 6, those medium-length situations in which a short or intermediate pass is necessary to gain a first down. If he succeeds in those situations and avoids turnovers, he will give Kentucky and Stoops what they need. That must be his main point of focus, not raw statistics.

1. Kentucky Wildcats will defeat the Ole Miss Rebels in Week 5 SEC battle

Ole Miss might be the better team at the end of the 2022 season, but right now, with Kentucky having won at Florida and Ole Miss having played a very easy schedule in September, Kentucky is the more battle-tested team. Jaxson Dart is a luminously talented quarterback with a bright future, but he has not seen a defense as good as the one Kentucky has. Dart will make mistakes, Kentucky will keep the game close and dictate the tempo. The Wildcats will win a 23-20 or 27-23 game in the fourth quarter.