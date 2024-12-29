After four seasons of college football, Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Brock Vandagriff has decided to call it a career.

“While Brock Vandagriff did not enter the transfer portal this month, he is not returning to UK. After one season starting at Kentucky, he is retiring from playing football, Vandagriff confirmed Sunday through a UK spokeswoman,” Jon Hale of the Lexington Herald-Leader reported.

Vandagriff spent one season with Kentucky football and made 11 starts at quarterback. He went 125-of-218 on passing attempts for 1,593 yards and 10 touchdowns while throwing eight interceptions.

Vandagriff spent the previous three seasons with the Georgia Bulldogs, where he played in 13 games but never made a start. He went 12-of-21 through the air during his time with the Bulldogs for 165 yards and two touchdowns.

After sitting behind Carson Beck during the 2023 season, Vandagriff transferred to Kentucky. According to 247Sports, Vandagriff was a four-star transfer, the No. 37 overall player and the No. 5 quarterback available in the 2024 transfer portal class.

Coming out of high school, the Bogart, Ga. native was a five-star recruit, the No. 17 player nationally and the No. 4 quarterback in the class of 2021, according to 247Sports.

Who will Kentucky football have at QB in 2025?

In addition to Brock Vandagriff making the decision to hang up his cleats, Kentucky football quarterback Gavin Wimsatt hit the portal. That leaves Beau Allen and Cutter Boley as quarterbacks currently on Kentucky's roster.

The Wildcats added Zach Calzada, a former Texas A&M and Auburn quarterback through the portal. Additionally, Kentucky added three-star prospects Stone Saunders and Brennen Ward to its 2025 high school recruiting class.

The starting quarterback job for Kentucky football will be wide-open during spring practice. The competition for the job will feature veterans as well as incoming freshmen, and it will be one of the more intriguing position battles to watch in all of college football.