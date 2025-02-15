ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Kentucky-Texas prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Kentucky Texas.

The SEC basketball Saturday schedule has this primetime game between Kentucky and Texas. It's a huge chance for the Longhorns to bag a quality win, and they badly need one. Texas is right on the NCAA Tournament bubble. The Longhorns have won a few really big games this year, including a 22-point comeback in a win over Texas A&M. However, the Horns have been very inconsistent and did not get a lot of work done in the nonconference portion of their schedule. That's why they're still near the cut line and do not have a great comfort zone. There is not a lot of margin for error with the Longhorns, who will get more chances to play their way into the field, but won't get that many more chances to do so at home. SEC road games are going to be really tough for them, so they will likely need to pounce on big chances in Austin at the Moody Center.

Here are the Kentucky-Texas College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Kentucky-Texas Odds

Kentucky: +1.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +108

Texas: -1.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -130

Over: 157.5 (-115)

Under: 157.5 (-105)

How to Watch Kentucky vs Texas

Time: 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN

Why Kentucky Will Cover The Spread/Win

Should Kentucky be an underdog of any kind to a Texas team which has been notoriously unpredictable, volatile, and unreliable this season? Many people who follow Texas basketball closely think Rodney Terry is not the long-term answer for this program as its head coach. He had a very good 2023 season in which he led Texas to the Elite Eight, but since then, the quality of Texas's rosters has declined, and Terry has become more exposed and isolated as a head coach. Kentucky's Mark Pope is a much better head coach than Terry is. Pope should be able to outflank Terry in an X-and-O contest and give the Wildcats the chalkboard edge they need to win this game on the road. Kentucky is an outright underdog getting plus money on the moneyline. What a chance to make plus money with Kentucky against Texas.

Why Texas Will Cover The Spread/Win

Kentucky has had several really bad games on the road this season. In Rupp Arena in Lexington, Kentucky is really good, but away from Rupp, it's a very different story. Kentucky has shown some pronounced weaknesses and vulnerabilities in recent weeks. The Wildcats have wobbled and have been outed as a team that will buckle, especially on defense, in a tough road environment. Kentucky's defense is so bad that an average Ole Miss offense smoked the Wildcats not that long ago. Some SEC teams have really good offenses, such as Florida. When a really good offense scores against Kentucky, that's one thing, but UK has made some average offenses look better than they are.

The other thing we have to point out is that Kentucky has two core players, Jaxson Robinson and Lamont Butler, who are highly unlikely to play in this game. You might be wondering why Texas is favored outright. That's why, far more than UT being at home. Kentucky would struggle without one of those players. Without both, it's an even bigger challenge for Big Blue.

Final Kentucky-Texas Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to Kentucky, but our official recommendation is to sit back and wait for the right live-play angle.

Final Kentucky-Texas Prediction & Pick: Texas moneyline