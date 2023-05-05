Brad Pitt’s upcoming Formula One film continues to get exciting updates and has now cast a recently Oscar-nominated actress to star alongside Pitt.

Deadline — who has been on a hot streak of casting news today between Andrew Garfield and Daisy Edgar-Jones and the Matthew McConaughey-Yellowstone news — reported that Kerry Condon has joined the cast of the Brad Pitt-led Formula One racing film for Apple. Per Deadline’s report, Condon will play the Technical Director who oversees the design and development of the sophisticated race car.

The Formula One film is being helmed by Joseph Kosinski (director of the Oscar-nominated Top Gun: Maverick) and produced by seven-time Formula One champ Lewis Hamilton (via Dawn Apollo and Plan B). Copper CEO Penni Thow will serve as an executive producer on the film as well. Specific plot details are still being kept under wraps, but what’s known is that Pitt plays a retired racer who comes out of retirement to mentor a young driver (presumably Damson Idris). We also learned recently that Pitt will be driving in the film on a racetrack.

Kerry Condon is a frequent collaborator of Martin McDonagh and has appeared in four of his films — The Lieutenant of Inishmore; The Cripple of Inishmaan; Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri; and The Banshees of Inisherin. Her performance in The Banshees of Inisherin was lauded and landed her an Oscar nomination this year for Best Supporting Actress. She also provides the voice of F.R.I.D.A.Y. — the AI voice inside of Spider-Man and Iron Man’s HUD. She’ll also lend her voice in Star Wars: Skeleton Crew.