Kevin Costner's divorce from estranged wife Christine Baumgartner gets a child support conclusion, for now. In a back and forth between the two, where Baumgartner requested $248k per month for child support, Costner called the amount ridiculous. The judge tentatively rules the Yellowstone star owes her $129k a month.
According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, Kevin Costner owes Christine Baumgartner $129,755 per month in child support. The ruling is tentative, but generally these things don't really fluctuate. There will be a full hearing in the next months where both will present evidence of the proper amount of child support. So it could potentially change.
The $129k amount is a little over half of what Baumgartner thought was fair. She requested $248k, but the actor's accountant said included more than $100k for cosmetic procedures. Originally, Costner offered his estranged wife $51,940, in addition to him paying all the children's expenses. But she thought the offer wasn't up to par, calling it, “completely inappropriate.”
But as of now, the dynamic duo will split their children's health care expense 50/50. This split includes extracurricular activities and private school tuition. Costner also being ordered to advance his estranged wife $200k for attorney's fees and another $100k in forensic costs.
This news comes after Baumgartner received move out orders from a judge. Baumgartner, after filing for divorce, was still residing in the $145 million home they once shared, despite their prenup requirements. But now, she's got orders to move out before the end of the month, July 13. One legal separation at a time.