Kevin Costner and estranged wife Christine Baumgartner divorce proceedings continue to move on as they finished their custody hearing last week.

“I will look into the steps I need to take and any schooling I need to do, and I will enter the workforce,” Baumgartner said when she took the stand.

“I have to take care of obligations that are already in place, I have a lot of responsibilities I have to take care of,” the ‘Yellowstone' actor said.

“I need to figure out how I’m going to spend more time with the children, walk them through this process,” he added. “I am going to need to take some time for myself. … I have a lot to contemplate — what I have to do versus what I want to do.”

Last week, Costner was ordered to pay Baumgartner $63,209 a month in child support. He originally wanted to pay $51,900 per month.Baumgartner was temporarily given $129,000 per month in child support. She recently asked to recieve $175,000 per month from her original $248,000 per month she originally requested.

Baumgartner filed for divorce after 18 years of marriage. Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner share three children together: Cayden, 15, Logan, 14, and daughter Grace, 12.

“It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action,” read the May statement issued by his rep. “We ask that his, Christine’s, and their children’s privacy be respected as they navigate this difficult time.”

This is Costner's second marriage. He was previously married to Cindy Costner from 1978 to 1994. They share three children together Lily Costner, Annie Costner, and Joe Costner. Kevin also has another son Liam Costner whom he shares with Bridget Rooney.