Christine Baumgartner, estranged wife of actor Kevin Costner, has accused him of withholding financial information about his businesses in the lead-up to their child support hearing and prenuptial agreement trial, PageSix reports.

In a recent court filing, Baumgartner's attorney requested the court to compel Costner to produce documents related to his business affairs, alleging that he has been “stonewalling” by refusing to share the requested information. The child support hearing is scheduled for next week, followed by the trial in November to determine the validity of their prenuptial agreement.

Kevin Costner, 68, and Baumgartner, 49, who were married for 18 years and have three children together (sons Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and daughter Grace, 13), have been engaged in a contentious legal battle since Baumgartner filed for divorce on May 1.

Initially, Baumgartner refused to leave Costner's $145 million estate, but she was eventually forced to vacate the property. She was temporarily awarded $129,755 per month in child support, a significantly lower amount than her initial request for $248,000 monthly.

As per their prenuptial agreement, Baumgartner is entitled to a $1.5 million payout, and Costner must cover $200,000 in attorney's fees and $100,000 in forensic costs. However, she recently claimed that she may not have fully understood the prenuptial agreement when they signed it in 2004.

Costner's legal team has objected to providing the requested financial information, arguing that it is irrelevant due to the prenuptial agreement's stipulations on spousal support and income distribution during their marriage. This legal dispute continues to unfold as both parties seek a resolution.