Kevin Costner's estranged wife Christine Baumgartner has requested an increase in child support prior to their upcoming hearing. According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Baumgartner is requesting $175,057 per month in child support, an increase from the $129,000 she's currently receiving.

The new legal documents claim that “forensics has determined that [Kevin's] average cash ﬂow available for support for the two-year period of 2021 and 2022 was $19,248,467 per year ($1,604,039 per month). Based on this cash ﬂow, and a 50/50 parenting time share, the guideline child support, which is presumptively correct under California law, is $175,057 per month.”

“Christine brings this request in order to uphold these Family Law principles and to assure that the parties’ three minor children will continue to have the benefit of the lifestyle that has been made possible by Kevin’s substantial earnings and wealth,” the documents state.

The documents also allege for Costner to pay the legal fees of both parties due to his estimated income. Kevin's “various accounts and entities had a total of $17,293,117 in cash equivalents as of June 30, 2023, giving him ample funds to pay his support and also to pay the attorneys’ fees and costs for both parties.”

Baumgartner's attorneys believe that the $175,057 per month will allow her to have a “relatively comparable” lifestyle to Costner's for their children.

“The Court is required to set child support at a level that, when the children are with Christine, they live a lifestyle relatively comparable to the one they enjoy when they are with their father,” the documents state.

If the order is accepted it will be “made retroactive to July 1.” The court hearing is scheduled for next week.

On May 1, Baumgartner filed for divorce after 18 years of marriage. The former couple shares three children together Cayden, 16, Hayes, 14, and Grace, 13.

“Circumstances beyond his control have transpired” that led to the former couple's split a rep told PEOPLE at the time. The rep added that the divorce “was not anything that [Kevin] wanted or sought, and if he could change the situation, he would.”

“It is with great sadness that circumstances beyond his control have transpired which have resulted in Mr. Costner having to participate in a dissolution of marriage action,” a statement from Kevin’s rep said announcing their split.

Baumgartner is entitled to a $1.5 million payout according to their premarital contract.