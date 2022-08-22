The Atlanta Hawks are quickly back in the trade market for Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant. Just when fans thought the Hawks were out of the picture, they jump right back in with a possibly insane trade proposal that might just work.

Recall that Durant reiterated his wish to be dealt earlier in the summer. He presented Joe Tsai, the team governor, with an ultimatum this time.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Tsai has two options. The Nets can keep Durant or keep head coach Steve Nash and general manager Sean Marks. Apparently, they cannot have both.

This just made the 2022 NBA offseason a lot more exciting and controversial.

Several teams have expressed recent interest in Kevin Durant, sources tell @ShamsCharania, including: ◽ Pelicans

◽ Hawks

◽ Sixers

◽ Bucks

◽ Nuggets But none of those conversations gained much traction.https://t.co/LicRXu4GN1 pic.twitter.com/v4pUUMZYTU — The Athletic NBA (@TheAthleticNBA) August 22, 2022

One team that may have the assets is the Atlanta Hawks. They are one of the few clubs that may come close to fulfilling the Nets’ hefty asking price.

But why would the Hawks even consider this? Let’s see.

Getting Dejounte Murray from the San Antonio Spurs in a trade this year was a good move. Having said that, this Eastern Conference playoff team still requires a star to really be among the elite. The Hawks become a legitimate title contender with a core of Durant, Trae Young, and Murray.

When one of the greatest scorers in NBA history is on the field with Young, defenses can no longer double-team him. While Durant will contribute some ball-handling, he is also a deadly spot-up shooter who can score off of Young and Murray.

With Bogdan Bogdanovic as the sixth man, a starting lineup of Young, Murray, Justin Holiday, Kevin Durant, and Clint Capela should be among the best in the NBA.

With Durant, the Hawks go from an improved squad to a true title favorite.

The perfect trade Hawks must offer Nets for Kevin Durant

Hawks Get: Kevin Durant

Nets Get: John Collins, Lou Williams, DeAndre Hunter, 2023 First Round Pick, 2024 First Round Pick, 2029 First Round Pick

This would potentially shake up both teams if not the league itself. It also sets a new bar for blockbuster trades, especially in the wake of the market-altering Rudr Gobert deal.

The Atlanta Hawks would have to make John Collins the centerpiece for any trade involving Kevin Durant. They’d also have to add promising fourth-year forward De’Andre Hunter and three-time NBA Sixth Man of the Year Lou Williams.

It doesn’t end there, though. Remember that the Nets aren’t going to back down from their high asking price for KD. In this scenario, Atlanta would also contribute first-round picks in 2023, 2024, and 2029. Their 2024 pick could be the one via Sacramento.

Collins, Williams, and Hunter have combined salaries that would more or less match what KD would earn this coming season. The three future picks are necessary sweeteners to ensure this deal gets done.

The Kevin Durant trade talks are ramping up. https://t.co/DLBe30XEGQ — HotNewHipHop (@HotNewHipHop) August 22, 2022

In this scenario, the Hawks would retain their bombastic backcourt duo and their solid double-double center while adding maybe the best pure scorer on the planet today.

Of course, they’d have to mortgage their future in the process, but the Hawks would definitely be in the championship picture in the present.

It may seem strange, though, since the Hawks front office made sure they didn’t pay the luxury tax. Kevin Durant, of course, just changes everything. Any front office would pay a premium for a competitor like KD.

Keep in mind, however, that the Hawks are still a long shot to sign the 12-time All-Star. Yes, even with this insane trade package. Remember that they were not really on Durant’s radar a month or so ago.

Still, if the Hawks are dead serious about building a contender around Trae Young, they should definitely get in touch with the Nets as soon as possible and make their offer.

The only caveat with any Durant trade is how old he already is. KD turns 34 before the season begins and still has $194 million in remaining contract obligations over the following four years. For a guy who would be on his fourth club in the past eight seasons, that is a really sizable investment.

And it’s an investment in winning now, not necessarily in building a years-long dynasty.

The fact that John Collins is part of this package is also not surprising. For the last two offseasons, he has been mentioned in speculative trade deals. He would have made a strong big three with Young and Murray, but swapping him for KD is just a no-brainer.

In any case, any deal getting done still appears remote. Still, the Hawks can never find out if the Nets would bite unless they actually put this on the table.