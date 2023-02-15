The most recent trade deadline proved to be an epic one with Kevin Durant’s move to the Phoenix Suns serving as the exclamation point. In exchange for Jae Crowder, Mikal Bridges, Cameron Johnson, four first-round picks, and a pick swap to the Brooklyn Nets, the Western Conference team received the two-time NBA champion and T.J. Warren. As a result, the balance of power has certainly shifted as all eyes are now on the Slim Reaper to deliver for his new team. His stock in the hobby, though, is looking sweet as those Kevin Durant rookie cards are doing great. We take a look below at his performance this season and the outlook on his NBA cards moving forward.

Kevin Durant’s time with the Brooklyn Nets and future with the Phoenix Suns

Before Durant signed with the Brooklyn Nets for the 2019-20 season, the former MVP spent 12 years playing for the Seattle Supersonics, Oklahoma City Thunder, and Golden State Warriors, a team that won two rings with him. During that period, the All-Star forward would go on to average 27 points on 49% shooting from the field and 38% from deep while making 7.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.1 steals, and 1.1 blocks per game. Unfortunately, his first year with the Nets was spent recovering from an Achilles injury he suffered during the 2019 NBA Finals.

During that time, a lot of people thought that Durant will just be a shade of who he was after recovering from such an injury. And while it did take more than a season, give or take, the Slim Reaper returned to play for the Nets and exceeded everyone’s expectations. While most guys who experienced and recovered from a torn Achilles weren’t the same after, Durant looked like the same force on the offensive end of the court. In those 35 regular season games, he averaged 26.9 points by efficiently connecting 53% from the field, 45% from beyond the arc, and 88% from the free throw line while adding 7.1 rebounds, 5.6 assists, and 1.3 blocks per contest. And although Brooklyn lost to the Milwaukee Bucks in a seven-game series that season, no one can certainly deny that the Durant everyone knew is back.

Durant continued to prove to everyone that his injury was a thing of the past in the last season and the current one. In the 94 games he played during that period, the All-Star forward would go on to notch 29.8 points by connecting 53% of his field goals, 38% from downtown, and 91% of his free throws. At the same time, Durant made 7.1 rebounds, 5.9 assists, and 1.2 blocks during that stretch of games. Needless to say, these numbers prove that he can still move the needle toward contention for any NBA team.

Even though Durant’s performance for the Nets this season helped pushed the squad to fifth place in the East with a 33-24 record, the decision to send Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks helped him come to a decision to request a trade for himself as well. This resulted in the All-Star being sent to the Suns in exchange for a package headlined by Mikal Bridges, Cameron Johnson, and a good number of unprotected draft picks.

At this point in time, Phoenix is in fourth place in the Western Conference with a 31-27 record. With the addition of Durant to a squad consisting of Chris Paul, Devin Booker, and Deandre Ayton, the overall potential for the Suns is definitely looking good. On the flip side, though, the two-time Finals MVP must first recover from his MCL sprain before playing for his new team. In any case, it looks like those Kevin Durant rookie cards will look good once he dons

The current state of Kevin Durant rookie cards

Durant’s rookie cards with him wearing the old Supersonics jersey are among the hobby’s most coveted prizes. The thing is, most of the All-Star’s offerings have been quiet lately. That isn’t the case for the past three months as those Kevin Durant cards have risen up, thanks to the Nets trading him to Phoenix.

Durant’s 2007 Topps Chrome, his most recognizable rookie card, has gone up from where it was three months ago, according to Card Ladder. PSA 10 slabs of the card have risen by almost 28% from 919$ to $1,175. Meanwhile, the rarer Refractor parallel, which is numbered to 1499 copies has exploded in value over the given period. From $2,225, the price for a BGS 9.5 gem mint slab has jumped to $3,900, which equates to a 75% rate of growth. These Kevin Durant cards slabbed by two reputable grading companies show that the All-Star’s stock has definitely grown in the short-term period, which culminated in his game-changing move to the Suns.

The verdict on Kevin Durant cards

Those who have a chance to splurge on Kevin Durant rookie cards should hold at the moment. Even if he’s out with an injury, the Suns’ latest acquisition is still enjoying an upward trend when it comes to his rookie stock in the NBA card market. This can potentially create a domino effect on his short-printed and low-numbered cards in the hobby. It’d be best for those planning to buy his stock to wait for things to cool down.

On the other hand, hobbyists who plan on selling their Kevin Durant rookie cards can do so, even before he plays his first game for Phoenix. The hype surrounding him, not to mention the Suns becoming a favorite to win the championship, are two elements that can boost Durant’s stock in the coming weeks. In any case, it’d be best to sell his stock before a potential injury or a disappointing playoff run happens. Nevertheless, keeping tabs on his recovery and the games he’s going to play is a must for NBA card collectors who have invested in the All-Star forward.