UFC Paris: Renato Moicano vs. Benoit Saint Denis continues on the main card with a fight in the welterweight division between Kevin Jousset and Bryan Battle. Jousset is now riding a five-fight winning streak in each of his two fights in the UFC meanwhile, Battle is on a two-fight winning streak as he looks to extend his winning streak this weekend. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Jousset-Battle prediction and pick.

Kevin Jousset (10-2) hit the ground running in his UFC debut when he finished Kiefer Crosbie in the first round. He then did one better defeating Kenan Song via unanimous decision to win five fights in a row. Now, Jousset looks to continue his hot streak when he takes on Bryan Battle this weekend in Paris, France.

Bryan Battle (10-2) is currently riding a two-fight winning streak while in reality, it should be a three-fight winning streak however, an accidental eye poke against Ange Loosa had the fight end in a No Contest. Battle will be looking to finally get himself a win in 2024 when he takes on Kevin Jousset this weekend at UFC Paris.

Here are the UFC Paris Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Paris Odds: Kevin Jousset-Bryan Battle Odds

Kevin Jousset: +142

Bryan Battle: -170

Over 2.5 rounds: -245

Under 2.5 rounds: +185

Why Kevin Jousset Will Win

Kevin Jousset is poised to secure a victory against Bryan Battle at UFC Paris this weekend, showcasing the skills that have made him a rising star in the welterweight division. The French fighter, training out of the renowned City Kickboxing gym, brings a unique blend of striking prowess and fight IQ that will prove challenging for Battle.

Jousset’s striking game is a cut above many in the division. His jab is particularly noteworthy, serving as both a defensive tool and a setup for his powerful combinations. The check hook in his arsenal has fight-ending potential, making him a constant threat on the feet.

One of Jousset’s key attributes is his composure in the octagon. He maintains a relaxed demeanor, which allows him to make split-second decisions and capitalize on his opponent’s mistakes. This mental fortitude will be crucial against Battle’s high-pressure style. Fighting in Paris, Jousset will have the crowd behind him, potentially providing an extra boost of motivation and energy. This intangible factor could play a significant role in a closely contested bout.

With two consecutive UFC victories under his belt, Jousset is riding a wave of confidence. His association with City Kickboxing, home to champions like Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski, suggests continuous improvement in his skill set. While Battle has shown grappling prowess, Jousset’s striking-focused approach may keep the fight standing, where he holds the advantage. By maintaining distance and utilizing his precise striking, Jousset can control the pace and potentially secure a decisive victory.

Kevin Jousset’s technical striking, composure, home crowd support, and strategic training environment position him as the favorite to emerge victorious in this compelling welterweight clash at UFC Paris.

Why Bryan Battle Will Win

Bryan Battle is primed to secure a victory against Kevin Jousset at UFC Paris this weekend, showcasing the skills and experience that have made him a formidable force in the welterweight division. The American fighter brings a well-rounded skillset and mental toughness that will prove challenging for Jousset.

Battle’s high-volume striking approach will be a key factor in this matchup. He lands 4.52 significant strikes per minute, maintaining a solid 51% accuracy. His ability to sustain a high pace throughout the fight, coupled with his remarkable durability, having never been knocked out, will test Jousset’s defensive capabilities.

One of Battle’s standout qualities is his ability to adapt mid-fight and turn the tide in his favor. This mental resilience allows him to perform well under pressure and make crucial adjustments as needed. His experience in high-stakes situations, including winning “The Ultimate Fighter,” gives him an edge in composure.

While Jousset primarily relies on his striking, Battle possesses a more diverse skillset. His Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu prowess and top control in grappling exchanges provide him with additional paths to victory. This multifaceted approach will keep Jousset guessing and potentially off-balance. With more octagon time under his belt, Battle has faced a higher level of competition in the UFC. This experience against top-tier opponents will serve him well in reading and countering Jousset’s City Kickboxing-honed striking techniques.

Battle’s fast-twitch reactions and superior speed are likely to give him an advantage in exchanges. This quickness, combined with his ability to mix in takedown attempts, will make it difficult for Jousset to settle into a comfortable striking rhythm. Bryan Battle’s combination of high-volume striking, adaptability, grappling skills, and UFC experience position him as the favorite to emerge victorious in this compelling welterweight clash at UFC Paris.

Final Kevin Jousset-Bryan Battle Prediction & Pick

In this intriguing welterweight clash at UFC Paris, Kevin Jousset and Bryan Battle are set to deliver an action-packed contest. Jousset’s technical striking and home crowd advantage will be pitted against Battle’s durability and well-rounded skillset. While Jousset’s precision may trouble Battle early, the American’s experience and adaptability could turn the tide as the fight progresses. Expect a closely contested affair with momentum shifts throughout. Battle’s grappling threat may force Jousset to be more cautious, potentially leading to a tactical striking battle. Ultimately, Battle’s diverse skill set and UFC experience might prove the difference, potentially earning him a hard-fought decision victory in enemy territory.

Final Kevin Jousset-Bryan Battle Prediction & Pick: Bryan Battle (-170), Over 2.5 Rounds (-245)