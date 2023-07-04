Kevin Spacey's sexual assault trial took a darker turn. While on his London criminal trial for sexual assault accusations by four men, Spacey got a creepy comparison. The actor was compared to the psycho killer in the horror film Se7en by one of his alleged victims, per TMZ.

On Monday, Kevin Spacey was in Southwark Crown Court where he listened to evidence presented to the jury. There, he heard a pre-recorded interview police conducted with Spacey's accuser. His accuser is unidentified because British law prohibits the release of his name. In the recording, the accuser described in graphic detail how Spacey touched his private parts many times while slapping his butt.

“[Spacey's] character in Se7en, he’s a bit like that. A bit creepy. Maybe not quite as bad,” he told the police.

Se7en is one of Spacey's most famous films. The 1995 horror film stars the actor, Brad Pitt, and Morgan Freeman. Spacey plays a psychotic serial killer obsessed with religion and the seven deadly sins. He kills seven people each with a theme of one of seven deadly sins — definitely more than a bit creepy. Freeman and Pitt portrayed the police detectives trying to solve the crimes committed and prevent them.

Four different men accused Spacey of sexual assault occurring between 2001 to 2013. Spacey's 12 criminal charges include seven counts of sexual assault, three counts of indecent assault, one count of forced nonconsensual sexual activity, and one count of causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent. Spacey denied all charges.