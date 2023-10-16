The world premiere of Kevin Spacey's first film since his acquittal on sexual assault charges, ‘Control,' faced a setback. This is after London cinema, the Prince Charles Cinema, withdrew its offer to host the event due to Spacey's involvement in the micro-budget Welsh thriller. And unfortunately, not because of his acquitted charges.

According to Variety, the independent cinema, known for supporting independent films, canceled the premiere after becoming aware of Spacey's role in the movie.

For starters, Spacey only recorded his part in the film. But does not appear on-screen. Although his voice is heard in phone calls with the character played by Welsh actor Lauren Metcalfe.

Greg Lynn, who runs the Prince Charles Cinema, expressed his apologies to Metcalfe. “We have an issue. It is with my apologies that I have to inform you that we have canceled your hire with us.” He cited the awareness of Kevin Spacey's involvement in the film as the reason for the cancellation.

However, it doesn't mean the film failed to premiere. People behind ‘Control' quickly rearranged the premier at the Genesis Cinema. Less than 24 hours after the Prince Charles Cinema's cancellation. Metcalfe's representative confirmed that they had found a more suitable venue for the event and considered the matter closed.

Spacey's attorney, Chase Scolnick, criticized the Prince Charles Cinema's decision. He emphasized that Spacey had been acquitted and questioned the rejection of the legal process and the unanimous findings of innocence by jurors. Adding to that, the film's director, Gene Fallaize, even expressed no regrets about casting the actor.

Kevin Spacey's film, ‘Control' will be available in the U.S. and the U.K. on December 15.