As the San Francisco 49ers prepare for a run at their third straight playoff appearance after back-to-back Conference Championship Game losses, several new players are making themselves known at training camp.

On the offensive side of the ball, running back Tyrion Davis-Price has been a stud through camp so far. His playmaking ability could very well establish him as the No. 2 back behind Christian McCaffrey. With Elijah Mitchell going down with an injury earlier in camp, and regularly missing time due to injuries, Davis-Price's consistency will be crucial.

On special teams, the 49ers' controversial third-round pick of a kicker looks like it's paying off. After parting ways with Robbie Gould who consistently produced field goals and extra points with rare misses, rookie kicker Jake Moody has made 40 and 50+ yard kicks look effortless thus far.

Defensively, former Raiders first round pick Clelin Ferrell has stepped up for the defensive line and generated pressure. The 49ers lost depth players along the defensive line during the offseason when Samson Ebukam, Hassan Ridgeway, and Charles Omenihu departed in free agency. With these losses combined with star defensive end Nick Bosa holding out through training camp, it's good for the 49ers to see their new defensive line signings fill in.

Ferrell attributed much of the credit for his improved performance to the 49ers defensive line coach, Kris Kocurek, saying, “Having coach Kris has been really big for me … just from the aspect of me taking a lot of the reading out of my game. I’m more back there just, just reacting. We’re like a pack of animals out there. We’re really just playing off of instinct. And that’s been the biggest thing,” per David Lombardi of The Athletic.

Even with all the positives, several players have notably left plays on the field during camp, including third-year quarterback Trey Lance. Lance has overall had a solid training camp, but struggled on some days. With Brock Purdy returning faster than many expected from the torn UCL he sustained in the NFC Title Game, Lance has been relegated to compete for the backup quarterback spot with Sam Darnold. Though Darnold has capitalized on many short throws, he does seem to have a hold on No. 2 quarterback spot heading into the preseason.

Lance particularly struggled during the early days of camp and on the tenth day. After putting together some solid performances, he only went 3-for-7 Monday with a touchdown and an interception. While his accuracy and completion percentage have improved overall this training camp, it won't matter if he has more days like Monday.

The offensive line has also had its fair share of struggles through camp thus far. After right tackle Mike McGlinchey departed in the offseason, the 49ers were left with a big vacancy to fill to keep Purdy protected for the rest of the year. Both right guard Spencer Burford and RT Colton McKivitz have lost some battles to the defensive line. However, this is expected to some extent since they are facing one of the top d-lines everyday in practice.

Cornerback Charvarius Ward also has some plays he'd like back after giving up a few touchdown receptions Monday. Though he is making strides while working with new defensive coordinator Steve Wilks, the 49ers wide receivers have still beat him multiple times for big receptions.

The 49ers practices will move to Las Vegas later this week when the team faces the Raiders in joint practices. The 49ers and Raiders will face off for their first preseason game Sunday.