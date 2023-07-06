The Brooklyn Nets are undecided on the 2023-24 status of one of their main guard depth pieces from last season. The Nets and Edmond Sumner agreed to push back his $2.24 million guaranteed salary date for the 2023-24 season, according to HoopsHype's Michael Scotto.

Sumner was a sparkplug off the bench while bouncing in and out of Brooklyn's rotation last season. The 27-year-old made 53 appearances (12 starts), averaging 7.1 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists on 46/36/92 shooting splits in 13.2 minutes per game. At 6-foot-4 with a 6-foot-8 wingspan, Sumner brought much-needed size and athleticism to Brooklyn's backcourt defensively.

Ed messed around and dropped a career-high 29 points last night 🪣 pic.twitter.com/E5hElQ40je — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) February 5, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

However, his roster status for next season is in question following the signing of Dennis Smith Jr., another high-level point-of-attack defender at point guard. Brooklyn also bought in Lonnie Walker to join a backcourt rotation that includes Smith Jr, Spencer Dinwiddie and Cam Thomas.

The Nets now have until July 15 to guarantee Sumner's contract or waive him, according to the New York Post's Brian Lewis. The delay in Sumner's guarantee date comes amid leaguewide trade speculation after Damian Lillard asked out of Portland. The Nets have been linked to Heat guard Tyler Herro in a potential three-team trade. Pushing back Sumner's guarantee will allow Brooklyn to waive him and open a roster spot should it be needed in a multi-player trade.

The Nets have 14 players under contract after the draft, free agency and trades of Joe Harris and Patty Mills. With a projected $11.8 million in space below the luxury tax line, Brooklyn has the $12.4 million mid-level exception to use in free agency and multiple trade exceptions, the largest of which is $20 million.