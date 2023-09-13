New York Giants cornerback Amani Oruwariye was hurt during a special teams drill at Wednesday's practice, according to Jordan Raanan of ESPN.

Amani Oruwariye needed to be carted off, was on the ground for several minutes and multiple teammates went over to check in on him, according to Raanan.

For the Giants, Oruwariye is a depth corner and a special teams player. The starting cornerbacks for the Giants are Adoree' Jackson, first-round pick Deonte Banks and sixth-round pick Tre Hawkins III. Oruwariye is a member of the Giants' practice squad, but is eligible to be elevated and be active on game days. It will be worth monitoring the severity of his injury. He is a cornerback with experience from playing with the Detroit Lions.

The Giants' rookie corners were one of the few bright spots in their 40-0 Week 1 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Deonte Banks showed some of the skills that got him drafted in the first round. While Tre Hawkins III had a pass interference, he did show some good coverage skills. CeeDee Lamb beat Adoree' Jackson most of the time, however.

This week, the Giants will try to rebound agains the Arizona Cardinals on the road in Week 2 of the NFL season. This is a game that many would expect them to win, but given the performance on Sunday against the Cowboys, some might be questioning them going into this weekend.

The game against the Cardinals will be telling, and could indicate that the Giants are where they were expected to be, or if they are in for a disappointing year.