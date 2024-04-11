Following the news of O.J. Simpson's death, the past intertwined histories and extensive connections between the Simpson and Kardashian families continues to be dredged up. The most salacious example is a rehashing of the unfounded conspiracy theory that O.J. Simpson is the real father of Khloe Kardashian.
The rumor stems from the fact that the Simpson family and Kardashian family were very close in the days when Robert Kardashian Sr. and Kris Jenner were married. Kris Jenner told People magazine that they were among O.J. Simpson and Nicole Brown Simpson's “best friends.”
Robert Kardashian Sr. and O.J. Simpson had been close since college.
Things got particularly awkward for the two families during the O.J. murder trial. Kris Jenner took the side of her murdered best friend Nicole Brown Simpson throughout the grueling courtroom saga, while her now ex-husband Robert Kardashian Sr. represented O.J. Simpson against the charges of murdering Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman.
Flash forward to 2011, when Kris Jenner published her memoir, Kris Jenner and All Things Kardashian, in which she admitted to having an affair while she was married to the (now deceased) Robert Kardashian.
Further complicating matters is an interview Robert Kardashian's second wife Jan Ashley gave to Star magazine one year later in 2012. Ashley told the celebrity gossip outlet “Khloe is not his kid — he told me that after we got married.”
She added, “He just kind of looked at me and said it like it was a matter of fact. He said, ‘Well, you know that Khloe's not really a Kardashian, don't you?' And I said…'OK,' and that was it.”
From there, the conspiracy theory that O.J. Simpson was Khloé Kardashian's biological father quickly sprung. However, both O.J. Simpson and Kris Jenner denied the rumor.
This all created for high drama on the 2012 Season 7 premiere of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, fittingly titled “Who’s Your Daddy.” In the infamous episode, Jenner went to visit Khloé at her then-home in Texas (with then-husband Lamar Odom) to see if Khloé wanted to get a DNA test to prove who her father was.
“I know all the rumors are absolutely ridiculous,” Jenner said in the episode. “But I know this is something she needs in order to feel complete.”
Khloé surprised her mom though by declaring, “Mom, I don’t care what they’re saying.”
She added, “Seriously, my dad is Robert Kardashian. My other dad is [Caitlyn] Jenner. I don’t need someone to tell me who my family is.”
“I have had the blessing of having two phenomenal fathers. I don’t need a DNA test to prove who my father is,” Khloé dramatically concluded.
The paternity rumor resurfaced when O.J. Simpson was on the podcast Full Send in December of 2022.
Us Weekly published excerpts from that interview, in which Simpson was asked whether he was the man who had an affair with Kris Jenner.
“People have their types, right? I always thought Kris was a cute girl,” Simpson responded. “She was really nice. But I was dating supermodels.”
He was also asked if there was any truth to the rumor that he was the real father of Khloé Kardashian and replied, “The rumor ain’t true. It’s not even anywhere close to being true.”
Simpson again reiterated to the interviewer that nothing romantic happened between him and Kris Jenner. “I’ve never been attracted to her and I never suspected she was ever attracted to me, so that was never the case,” he explained.
Given the Kardashians' deep ties to O.J. Simpson, it's not surprising that a longstanding conspiracy theory involving them sprung back up following the news of Simpson's death, but it seems there's no truth to the rumor that Simpson is the biological father of Khloé Kardashian.