Klaksvik and Ferencvaros lock horns in the Champions League! Catch the Champions League odds series here, featuring our Klaksvik-Ferencvaros prediction, odds, pick, and guide on how to watch.

Taking pride as the champions of the Faroe Islands Premier League, Klaksvík Sports Club finished the season with an undefeated record. KI is hoping to carry their domestic dominance into the Champions League.

Known as the champions of Hungary, Ferencvaros endured tight competition in the domestic scene, scrapping for 63 points in 33 games. With mixed results in recent club-friendly games, the Greens are also striving to get into a deep position in Europe's top competition.

Here are the Klaksvik-Ferencvaros soccer odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Champions League Odds: Klaksvik-Ferencvaros Odds

Klaksvíkar Ítróttarfelag: +550

Ferencvárosi Torna Club: -260

Draw: +360

Over 2.5 Goals: -126

Under 2.5 Goals: -108

How to Watch Klaksvik vs. Ferencvaros

TV: M4 Sports, KvF, Arena Sport 3P

Stream: Paramount+, Bet365

Time: 2:45 PM ET/ 11:45 AM PT

Why Klaksvik Can Beat Ferencvaros

On Tuesday, KL Klaksvik will play host to Ferencvaros in the opening leg of their UEFA Champions League qualifying match.

KL Klaksvik secured their place in the qualifiers' first round as the reigning champions of the Faroe Islands league. Klaksvik has a historic opportunity to become the first Faroese club to qualify for the group stage of a European competition. They came close in 2020 but fell short in the Europa League playoff against Dundalk.

In their previous league match, Klaksvik comfortably won 2-0 at home against HB Torshavn. Arni Frederiksberg and Sivert Gussias both scored in the first half, leading their team to victory. In their last five matches, KÍ Klaksvík has scored a total of 14 goals, averaging 2.8 goals per game. Klaksvik has been in excellent form in the Effodeildin, boasting a 100% winning record.

Klaksvik can take inspiration from their impressive performance in the previous campaign, particularly their memorable 3-1 home win over Bodo/Glimt at the Champions League qualifiers. Despite being outscored 4-1 on aggregate, Klksvik made a good run in the Conference League qualifiers, defeating FK Sutjeska Niksic before falling to KF Ballkani.

Playing at home in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League qualifying round gives Klaksvik a significant advantage. They are in great form, having won all their previous 11 games. Therefore, we expect head coach Magne Hoseth to field a strong squad. Páll Klettskarð, Árni Frederiksberg, and Claes Kronberg scored a lot of goals for KI and they are expected to lead the line for the Faroese.

Why Ferencvaros Can Beat Klaksvik

Ferencvaros secured their place in the qualifiers by winning the Hungarian NB1. Ferencvaros has a strong track record in European competitions, reaching the quarterfinals of the Europa League last season.

Their most recent competitive match was a 1-0 away defeat to Mezokovesd-Zsory at the end of May. Ferencvaros recorded a 19-6-8 record last season, scoring 62 goals and capturing 63 points in 33 games. The Greens finished the season with a three-game losing streak, but they were comfortable enough to let it slide. The second-placer Kecskemet had 57 points and a 15-12-6 record in the league. In eight games in the Europa League, FTC had eight goals and six assists whole averaging 9.2 total shots, 3.9 corners, 16.8 tackles, 10.0 interceptions, and 22.8 clearances.

Ferencvaros possesses greater quality and experience. Since then, they have played several pre-season friendlies and recorded a 3-0 victory over Botosani last week. After winning the OTP Bank Liga title, they recorded two wins, two draws, and one defeat in their five friendly games. In their last five matches, Stanislav Cherchesov's Ferencvárosi TC has scored a total of 8 goals, averaging 1.6 goals per game.

Despite finishing at the top of the OTP Bank Liga last season, Ferencvaros' form has declined in recent friendly matches. Their performances in those matches are likely to affect their form in the Champions League qualifiers. The team's preparations have been slightly disrupted due to Aleksandar Pesic's absence caused by an injury.

While Ferencvaros has always been a formidable opponent on the European stage, their consistency in the qualifying rounds faces another test in the Faroe Islands. Despite their recent form being a cause for concern, the Hungarian team will be determined to progress past the first round.

The FTC is proud of Adama Traoré, who has 11 league goals and seven goals in European competition last season. Ryan Mmaee and Kristoffer Zachariassen have 13 goals each, while Marquinhos and Krisztián Lisztes combined for 10 goals for the Greens. Dénes Dibusz secured 12 clean sheets in his games last season.

Final Klaksvik-Ferencvaros Prediction & Pick

The Faroese are going to put a challenge against the Hungarians. However, the Greens have been in this competition for so long that they will try to pound on the weaker teams in the tourney with style. Lots of goals are expected, but Ferencvaros takes this one over KI.

Final Klaksvik-Ferencvaros Prediction & Pick: Ferencvaros (-260), Over 2.5 goals (-126)