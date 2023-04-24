Kid Cudi is making his return to the silver screen, this time with Euphoria creator Sam Levinson.

Deadline broke the news that Sony Pictures has acquired the distribution rights to Hell Naw — a new action horror-comedy starring Kid Cudi and will be produced by Levinson. Keith and Kenny Lucas — who were nominated for Academy Awards for their film Judas and the Black Messiah — will write the script and the film is in early development.

Kid Cudi will produce along with Karina Manashil and Dennis Cummings under their Mad Solar banner while Sam and Ashley Levinson will produce through their company Little Lamb. Bron and H. Wood Films also serve as producers on the project.

Plot details are being kept under wraps, but Deadline’s report noted that the film is set “during Paris Fashion Week” and that zombies will be involved.

In an official statement, Kid Cudi said, “This movie has been five years in the making. I am telling the world now, this film will f**k you up in all the best ways. I have been a horror fan since I was 7 years old, The first horror movies I ever saw were Night of the Living Dead and Evil Dead. And from that point on, I was hooked on the feeling of being frightened. I’ve been wanting to get into this world creating my own stories for a long time, and now, and after years of working it out in my head, it’s finally happening. Sam, The Lucas Brothers and myself have really crafted a tale we feel everyone who’s a fan of horror and comedy will enjoy. You will laugh, oh yes you will, but the horror aspect of this movie will really be something to see. You will be shook. I promise. Y’all know I don’t play around.”

This is far from Kid Cudi’s first rodeo in the film world, as he’s got a number of credits to his name. He appeared in Bill & Ted Face the Music, as well as Adam McKay’s star-studding Don’t Look Up. More recently, he appeared in Ti West’s slasher film X. In X, he played an adult film star and was one of the funniest parts of the film. That film helped launch what would become a trilogy with X, Pearl (a prequel), and MaXXXine (a sequel). He was also recently cast in the Sonic the Hedgehog spin-off series, Knuckles.

Kid Cudi has proven himself as a valuable asset as an actor, and it’ll be exciting to see how this leading role pans out.