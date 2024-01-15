He seemed to bring in a few laughs with Succession.

Regarding comedy, Kieran Culkin doesn't feel he knocks it out of the park.

The actor opened up about it at the Critics Choice Awards interview, The Hollywood Reporter states.

Kieran Culkin gets honest about his comedy

The whole topic came up during an interview when Ted Lasso creator Bill Lawrence came up to him and made the Succession star an offer.

“You're very good on your show,” Lawrence said. “I'd like you to come and be in a comedy sometime if that's OK.”

“I'm not very funny,” Culkin said in response.

Kieran Culkin Mulls TV Comedy for Next Project But Insists, "I'm Not Very Funny" https://t.co/Yaixjt4vXX — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 15, 2024

Lawrence added, “I've seen you be funny a thousand times. We'll look each other up on IMDb, and we'll find out if we're good people or not.”

Lawrence walked away, and Culkin stated, “I think I just got a job. Fuck, I should've said that I was hilarious.”

Asked then whether he'd star in a comedy, he said, “To me, Succession is a comedy, it really just is. And I wouldn't say that's in like category fraud in terms of being a drama because I get it, it is, but it's a comedy.”

The actor came out big at the Critics Choice Awards. He won Best Actor in a Drama Series. Before that, he landed the Golden Globe for best actor in a TV drama.

Succession won Best Drama Series, and Sarah Snook won an acting award.

We'll see what's next for Kieran Culkin and whether he goes into comedy. Or, instead of drama, another show like Succession that he considers a funny show (which it kind of is).