Movie theaters inserting an intermission into Martin Scorsese's Killers of the Flower Moon rubbed Apple and Paramount the wrong way. Included in the list of those displeased is Thelma Schoonmaker, the film's editor.

“A violation”

Speaking to The Standard UK, Schoonmaker criticized the theaters adding an intermission to her film. “I understand that somebody's running it [Killers of the Flower Moon] with an intermission which is not right,” she said. “That's a violation, so I have to find out about it.”

Dating back to 1980's Raging Bull, Schoonmaker has edited every single one of Scorsese's films. That means she's edited countless hours of his epic films, and to have a theater decide when to add an intermission was probably taken as a slight. Variety had reported that a handful of movie theaters in Europe and Amsterdam added in a break during the three-and-a-half-hour long film. These breaks ranged from six to 15 minutes. An America theater in Colorado was showing the film with an intermission before Paramount and Apple reached out.

Martin Scorsese has directed 26 feature films including Killers of the Flower Moon. His latest film teams him with longtime collaborators Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio.

With Thelma Schoonmaker, the duo have made some classic films including Raging Bull, Goodfellas, The Departed, and The Wolf of Wall Street. Despite both being in their eighties, they haven't slowed down. In the last decade, the two have made three films and Schoonmaker also edited a handful of other films including The Snowman.

Killers of the Flower Moon is in theaters.