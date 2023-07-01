In the latest episode of ‘The Kardashians,' Kim Kardashian revealed why she only wants four children. The SKIMS founder has four kids: North, 10, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 4, whom she shares with her ex-husband Kanye West.

During Kim Kardashian's 42nd birthday dinner which was shown in part on the show, her mother Kris Jenner brought up having more children since she had Kylie Jenner at 41.

“That's crazy. I think I'm done,” Kim answered.

“You have four kids, so yeah,” Kris responded, with Kim adding, “It's a lot.”

Back in 2018, she spoke to Elle about having “full house” with four kids.

“I don’t think I could handle more than that. My time is spread really thin,” she admitted. “And I think it’s important that in all couples, the mom gives the husband as much attention as the kids.”

She added, “My home and my heart feel really full right now.”

Kim has been open about motherhood as she navigated her divorce from Kanye West.

Kardashian told Jay Shetty on his podcast that “parenting is the thing that has taught me the most about myself.”

“It has been the most challenging thing,” she said. “There are nights I cry myself to sleep. Like, holy s***, this f****** tornado in my house. Like, what just happened?”

Kim continued: “You know, with all the moods and the personalities and sometimes they're fighting, and you know, there's no one there. Like, it's [just] me to play good police officer and bad cop.”

However, she said that motherhood while hard is “rewarding.”

“That's the only way I can describe it. It is the most rewarding job in the entire world. It is. There is nothing that can prepare you,” Kardashian said. “I don't care how long you wait. I don't care what you're waiting for. You are never prepared. But you will figure it out, and it will make you so proud of yourself that you figured it out and that you got through the day.”

‘The Kardashians' air Thursdays at 12 a.m. EST on Hulu.