Kim Kardashian and Hailey Bieber recently engaged in a candid conversation about their personal lives during a drinking game on Hailey's YouTube series, Who's In My Bathroom? The reality TV star and beauty founder didn't hold back as they discussed their involvement in the infamous mile-high club, referring to engaging in intimate activities while flying on airplanes.

When asked if they had ever joined the mile-high club, Kim Kardashian initiated the revelation, to which Hailey swiftly responded with a confident “Yes.” This confession prompted Kim to express her surprise that Hailey hadn't already assumed the answer, considering Kim's access to a private plane. In a light-hearted moment, Kim misunderstood Hailey's response, initially thinking it was an acknowledgment of her reputation rather than an acknowledgment of her private jet.

The conversation continued with a game of “Truth or Shot,” where Hailey asked Kim about her preference between “angry” or “makeup sex.” Kim didn't hesitate to answer, expressing her affinity for makeup sex. She described the experience as a passionate reconnection fueled by the anticipation of reconciliation.

The topic of direct messages (DMs) also arose, revealing a contrast between the two. Hailey shared that she rarely received unsolicited DMs, even before marrying Justin Bieber. On the other hand, Kim confessed that her DMs were flooded with messages from various individuals, including inappropriate ones.

While the YouTube series offered a lighthearted and open discussion, Kim Kardashian is currently facing challenges within her own family dynamics. On “The Kardashians,” tensions have risen between Kim and her sister Kourtney over Kim's involvement in a Dolce & Gabbana deal during Kourtney's wedding preparations with Travis Barker.

The conversation between Kim Kardashian and Hailey Bieber provided a glimpse into their personal lives, showcasing their willingness to share intimate details with humor and candor.