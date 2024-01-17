Kim Kardashian teases that she will be starting a new business venture. The billionaire already owns a shapewear company SKIMS.

Kim Kardashian is building her empire. The billionaire is already the owner and founder of SKIMS — a shapewear company. She previously owned KKW Beauty which sold makeup favorites such as eyeshadow, blush, and contour products. The California native also had a perfume line called KKW Fragrances with bottles modeled after her infamous physique. Unfortunately both companies shut down to rebrand in 2021 with no confirmation for a return until now.

“Alright guys, so I have been reading the comments on the SKKN account,” the mom of four said in an Instagram Reel posted collaboratively with her skincare line SKKN BY KIM on Tuesday, January 16. “And so many of you want us to bring color cosmetics back.”

“Guys, I hear you,” Kim said after reading comments left on the skincare account by fans trying to convince the beauty mogul to return to cosmetics. The Instagram Reel ended with the date 1/26/24 which is presumably the day she will let us know if our dreams will become a reality.

Besides being a business owner, Kim is also a proud mom to four kids. She shares North, 10, Saint, 8, Chicago, 6 and Pslam, 4 with her ex-husband Kanye West. The couple's youngest daughter Chicago just celebrated a birthday on Monday (January 15).

“Happy 6th Birthday Chicago!,” Kim wrote alongside a carousel of photos of her youngest daughter and her in white attire over the holidays. “I honestly didn’t know too much about what raising a Capricorn girl would be like but you make it so easy and fun and silly!!! I can already see the determination and ambition you have within you. You are so smart, sweet, silly and so lovable to everyone around you especially your cousins! It’s magical to see you all together and all the love that exists between the tribe. I love you so much Chi Chi and can’t believe you are 6 years old! [pink heart emoji] I’m so so so happy to be your mommy!”

Chicago shares a striking resemblance to her mother which didn't go unnoticed in the comment section.

“It’s like Kim just chipped a little piece of herself off, and let it grow,” one fan wrote. “Happiest to you, precious little one!”