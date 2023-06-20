In a heartwarming Father's Day tribute, Kim Kardashian honored her late father Robert Sr. and her former step father Caitlyn Jenner. Shared on Instagram, Kim recognized the people in her life that made her who she is. Even though she and Caitlyn are no longer connected, she still views her as a father figure, per People.

“Best to ever do it! I wouldn’t be me if it weren’t for you two,” wrote Kim Kardashian in a post shared alongside a carousel of photos. “Thank you. Happy Father's Day.”

Some of the photos showed Robert Sr. and Caitlyn Jenner at the same event posing in between Kim and her older sister Kourtney Kardashian. Another photo shows Caitlyn with her arms around Kim. The final shot in the post features a family photo with Robert Sr., Kim, Kourtney, Kris Jenner, and Khloe and Rob Kardashian.

Robert Sr. was most famously O.J. Simpson's defense attorney. He and Kris Jenner were married for 13 years until their divorce in 1991. Then in the early 2000s, he was diagnosed with esophageal cancer, which eventually took his life in 2003 at 59.

Kim is following in the footsteps of her biological father. She's studying to become a lawyer, and after passing the baby bar exam in December 2021, she wrote, “I know my dad would be so proud and he would actually be so shocked to know that this is my path now but he would have been my best study partner.”

“I am told he was notorious for making fun of people who didn't pass on their first attempt like he did, but he would have been my biggest cheerleader!” she said.