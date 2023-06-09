In the last episode of ‘The Kardashians,' Kim Kardashian got candid about her bedroom preferences. The Kim Kardashian told Scott Disick that dating is “hard” which he couldn't believe.

“For you, I can't imagine,” Disick responded.

The Skims founder added that because of her fame dating is “awkward” since she's limited in the amount of places that she can go to.

“If you're indoors, you probably feel like Pretty Woman,” Disick quipped.

“If you are seen with someone, then if it's starting to not work out, you almost have to try and make it work a little longer because you're so embarrassed that it's so quick,” Kardashian admitted.

The season picks up after Kardashian's nine-month relationship with Pete Davidson. Kardashian and the ‘SNL' alum called it quits in August 2022.

“You obviously learn from every situation, and the one thing I learned from my last situation, was, like, the media made me feel like I was in a very like serious relationship so quickly,” Kardashian explained in her confessional. “I just want to sneak around a little bit. There's nothing wrong with wanting to sneak.”

Kardashian spilled that she was set up with a man who she nicknamed “Fred” in New York.

“It was the place I would go and have my secret dinners with Pete,” she laughed, “and he's probably like, ‘Oh I know what she's up to.'”

While the shapewear mogul says she doesn't “want to date” just one person, Disick suggested she go on a date with an “older Italian businessman” which she immediately shut down.

“I don't like the old thing, but I don't like the really young thing, either,” Kardashian replied.

“I would just feel insecure,” Kardashian replied.

“Maybe she's just secure — or has the lights off,” Disick joked.

“I pretty much have the lights off now,” Kardashian shared.

“You're a lights-off kind of girl. Is that true?” a producer asked during Kardashians' confessional.

“Kind of,” Kardashian replied. “Yeah. It's so weird. But then I can walk out of a photo shoot with, like, 100 people working on set. I can walk out in a thong, but it's like if you're there with me, I'm like, ‘Wait don't look at me! Turn the lights off!'”

New episodes of ‘The Kardashians' air Thursdays at 12 a.m. ET on Hulu.