Kim Kardashian is without a doubt, one of the most influential people in the United States. From her SKIMS brand, to mobile games, to cosmetics, The Kardashians star has her name on almost every business venture. However, despite her huge success, she still struggles with Imposter Syndrome, or self doubt, per People.

“Obviously you have big hopes, but this definitely exceeded everything that I ever imagined,” said the reality TV star of her shapewear business. “I still have, like, impostor syndrome or whatever, but I think that’s part of what keeps me going.”

Kim Kardashian confessed she often felt like she was “winging” her career. “At the beginning, when I didn’t really understand where my career was going because I was just kind of winging it, I would do licensing deals with a lot of different companies that would contradict themselves, like a cupcake brand with a weight-loss pill at the same time,” she said.

Only now that she's received renowned success, she can relax. “I feel like, OK, I did it,” she said.

Although, earlier this year The Kardashians star was met with criticism for her “best advice for women in business.” It was to “get your f*****g a** up and work.” “It seems like nobody wants to work these days,” she added.

Though, she quickly apologized: “Well, that statement that I said was without questions and conversation around it. It became a sound bite really with no context. And that sound bite I came off the notion and the question right before which was after 20 years of being in the business you're famous for being famous. And my whole tone and attitude changed with the previous question that went into that question about what advice would you give to women.”