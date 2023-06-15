It's all about North West, on her 10th birthday. For her birthday party, her mother Kim Kardashian threw a Barbie themed party, perhaps in preparation for the upcoming Greta Gerwig film. Dressed in all pink, Kourtney and Kim Kardashian, North, and a handful of North's friends went out on Wednesday in celebration, per TMZ.

The slew of children and adults stayed in a fancy hotel in Los Angeles for the slumber party. In addition to the hotel stay, a party bus was also on the agenda. North's official birthday is actually on Thursday, June 15, so her two day celebration included the actual day.

For Kim, it's been a Barbie themed week. With her sister Khloe Kardashian, the visited a Barbie themed exhibition alongside their daughters Chicago, True, and their nieces, Stormi and Dream.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

North West has a lot to celebrate. Other than hitting a decade age, she's also about to be a star. The young girl is about to make her acting debut on the Paw Patrol film spinoff: Paw Patrol: The Mighty Movie. The film is a sequel to the first one Paw Patrol: The Movie.

But she won't be the only Kardashian-West to join the film. Saint West and Kim will be in the film as well. Kim will reprise her role as Delores, the sassy white poodle. “Okay guys, I want to welcome everyone here to the Paw Patrol movie,” Kim said per E! News. “I'm so excited that I get to show all my kids, and all the cousins and all my friends and everyone my first movie.”