Ticketmaster faces yet another controversy, this time related to the allocation of free tickets to the coronation concert of King Charles III at Windsor Castle. BBC organized the event, with feature performances by Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Andrea Bocelli, and Ticketmaster had the responsibility of distributing 10,000 tickets. However, some fans who received confirmation that they had won tickets claimed they were later informed that there were no more tickets available, CNN reports.

Several fans expressed their frustration on social media, with one saying they were “totally confused” by the situation. Ticketmaster responded by explaining that all successful applicants were offered a guaranteed pair of tickets and had three weeks to claim them. Any unclaimed tickets were then released on a first-come, first-served basis to unsuccessful applicants, which were quickly taken.

The BBC had previously stated that the allocation of tickets would be based on the geographical spread of the UK population, rather than on a first-come, first-served basis. However, some fans believe that the process was not transparent enough and criticized Ticketmaster for its handling of the situation.

This is not the first time Ticketmaster has faced criticism for its ticket allocation system. In November 2022, heavy demand for Taylor Swift tickets hit the platform, which caused the website to crash, leaving millions of fans unable to purchase tickets, even those with a pre-sale code.

The controversy over the distribution of tickets for the King Charles coronation concert is another blow to Ticketmaster’s reputation, as the company has faced criticism in the past for its handling of major events. Fans remain vocal about their dissatisfaction with the company’s ticket allocation system, and many want changes.

Ticketmaster has not yet commented on the latest controversy, but the incident is likely to raise further questions about the company’s ability to handle large-scale events. The company will need to address these concerns if it wants to restore its reputation and regain the trust of its customers.