Controversial radio talk show host, Howard Stern, has never been one to shy away from expressing his opinions on any topic. Recently, he had some strong words for King Charles and the British monarchy, criticizing the extravagance of the coronation and calling it a “waste of money,” per TMZ.

The coronation of King Charles took place over a three-day celebration, culminating in a massive concert with pomp and circumstance. Stern expressed his revulsion at the idea of pouring so much money down the drain on such an event. While he understands that a coronation calls for grandeur, he finds the whole concept outdated and unnecessary in modern times.

Howard Stern also took personal shots at Charles himself, questioning why he is treated like a war hero when he hasn’t served in the military. He called out Queen Camilla as well, adding to his criticism of the Royal Family. His co-host Robin joined in the criticism as well.

Stern’s views on the monarchy are shared by many Americans who see it as an outdated institution that is no longer relevant in modern society. The reverence paid to the Royal Family and the amount of money spent on showcasing them is seen as unnecessary and a waste of resources, according to some.

The criticism of the monarchy is not new, but with the coronation of King Charles, the debate on the relevance of the institution has once again been ignited. While the British monarchy has its loyal supporters, there are many who believe it is time for a change and for the country to move on from this historical relic.