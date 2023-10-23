Kingsman director Matthew Vaughn has some advice for the MCU.

Vaughn at NYCC

During New York Comic Con (NYCC), Vaughn spoke to ScreenRant about his new film, Argylle. He also spilled on the state of comic book movies, saying “Maybe we all need a little bit of time off from it.”

When it comes to the MCU, Vaughn believes they may need to freshen it up and pace themselves. The films are too CGI-reliant, the Kingsman director revealed, comparing modern ones to his X-Men First Class film. His reason is that with too much CGI, “You're not with the characters.” However, he claims to be a fan of the Guardians of the Galaxy series and is intrigued by James Gunn and Peter Safran's DCU.

“I think James Gunn and [Peter] Safran they've got a good chance of popping, and hopefully, [Kevin] Feige will go back to less is more and make less films and concentrate on making them great.”

The idea of “superhero fatigue” is always debated online. While moviegoers are still seeing MCU films in theaters, some films have been more successful than others. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 made $845 million worldwide — the second-best total in the series' history. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever made $859 million last year. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Qunatumania, on the other hand, underwhelmed by making just $476 million. The Marvels isn't tracking well either. Don't even get me started on the DCU — which has been a case of diminishing returns for years.

Perhaps Kingsman director Matthew Vaughn is onto something. Pop culture has been dominated by the superhero genre and the MCU for years. A breather may be needed.