Sacramento Kings' star De'Aaron Fox recently became the first big NBA name to sign with Stephen Curry's sub-brand within Under Armour. Previewing Fox's debut signature sneaker during the preseason, the Kings PG recently wore a clean iteration of the shoes in-game against the Toronto Raptors. Soon after, Curry Brand and Fox released a Christmas-themed teaser to confirm the release.

The latest promo from Curry Brand is portrayed by what appears to be De'Aaron Fox as Santa Claus, sneaking into a home to hand deliver the new signature shoes. Upon delivering the gift, Claus seems to cross numbers off his list, which appear to resemble other stars around the NBA. Take a closer look and see which NBA superstars you can identify.

The Curry Fox 1 appears in a stunning all-blue colorway throughout the uppers, midsole, outsole, and heel. The outsole is done in Under Armour's latest FLOW technology and we see the silhouette feature a lockdown strap through the midfoot. The orange and red strap has been linked to resembling a Fox's tail, adding another unique detail to the shoes to mark the debut model. All in all, they look like a very simple, yet effective debut silhouette and we're eager to see what else the two sides will created for Fox in the near future.

The Curry Fox 1 was just confirmed for an official release date of December 6, 2024 and will release as the brand's Christmas-themed sneaker for the holidays. We should see Steph Curry get his own exclusive release for the holiday as well, so be sure to keep up with our Sneakers news for more updates on when to expect these.