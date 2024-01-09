The Sacramento Kings visit the Charlotte Hornets as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Kings are on the second game of a back-to-back, but they just played the Detroit Pistons. On the season, the Kings are in the top-6, so they are not in the play-in game. However, it is a tight race, and Sacramento needs to pick it up. Sacramento does have a history of losing to bad teams, though. Sacramento lost to Charlotte on January 2nd. De'Aaron Fox dropped 30 points with six assists in the loss. Domantas Sabonis had 23 points and 19 rebounds, as well. As a team, the Kings shot just 43.5 percent and scored only 104 points in the loss.

The Hornets are one of the worst teams in the NBA this season, and they are coming off two losses against the Chicago Bulls. The Hornets are 8-26, and have lost nine of their last 10, with that lone win coming against the Kings. In that win, Terry Rozier and Miles Bridges combined for 61 points, nine assists, and eight rebounds. P.J Washington added 17 points off the bench. Washington and Cody Martin will be questionable for this game.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Kings-Hornets Odds

Sacramento Kings: -6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -258

Charlotte Hornets: +6.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +210

Over: 235.5 (-110)

Under: 235.5 (-110)

Why The Kings Could Cover The Spread

Sacramento is having a tough stretch right now. However, they are healthy. With Fox and Sabonis, the Kings have two solid players to play through. Fox is good for around 30 points a night, and Sabonis is good for a double-double. These two players, if they perform well, will be be the reason the Kings cover this spread.

The Kings score the eighth-most points per game in the NBA this season. The Hornets allow the sixth-most points per game this season. That does not mix well. I would not expect the Kings to be held under 110 points again in this game. When Sacramento scores 110+ points this season, they are 20-6. I very much expect the Kings to reach that mark in this game and win with ease.

Why The Hornets Could Cover The Spread

The difference maker in this game is Terry Rozier. With LaMelo Ball out, Rozier runs the offense and is their main scorer. In the last 10 games, Rozier is averaging 24.9 points, 6.6 assists, and 4.2 rebounds. The Hornets need Rozier to have another good game in this one. He has already scored over 30 points against the Kings this season, and that will have to happen again. If Rozier can have a big game, the Hornets have a chance to cover the spread.

The Hornets have only allowed less than 110 points three times this season. One of those games was against the Kings. This defense is going to be important. They may not hold the Kings to under 110 in this game, but keeping them close to that mark is key. If Charlotte can stay strong defensively, they will cover this spread.

Final Kings-Hornets Prediction & Pick

It is very hard to bet on the Hornets this season. They are not a good team without Ball, and this game should be a win for the Kings.

Final Kings-Hornets Prediction & Pick: Kings -6.5 (-110), Over 235.5 (-110)