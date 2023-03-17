James is a published author, sports writer and editor from Melbourne, Australia. 'Sport's Greatest Statistical Anomalies' is his book, and aside from being a BRILLIANT read, is testament to his love of all things sport, and in particular stats. A Nets fan, James yearns for the days of yesteryear, when playoffs were all but irrelevant and the likes of Caris Levert and Jarrett Allen were running the show.

Kings’ coach Mike Brown has made a strong statement about De’Aaron Fox’s potential, suggesting the star point guard is not yet close to reaching his peak.

In the wake of yet another terrific performance from Fox, Brown claimed that he’s “barely scratching his potential”.

According to Brown, “he’s got a lot of room to grow. I’ve said this before, I’ve been pleasantly surprised being around him because his ceiling is so high”.

The comments came after Fox played a key role in the Sacramento Kings’ three-point win over the Chicago Bulls, hitting a game winning 25-footer with one second on the clock to take his night’s work 32 points on 12-17 shooting.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

It was yet another fantastic outing capped off by clutch buckets from Fox, who is in the midst of the best season in his career. In 61 games, Fox is averaging 25.6 points on 51.6% shooting, both career-highs, as well as 6.2 assists, leading – alongside Domantas Sabonis – the Kings to what is currently the second best record in the Western Conference.

Fox’s high-level play was enough to earn him an inaugural All-Star appearance, with the Kings’ record ensuring that the NBA world is sitting up and taking notice of what he is doing up in Sacramento.

At 25 years of age, De’Aaron Fox still has the majority of his NBA career ahead of him. With his otherworldly athleticism, a much-improved jump shot and a continually developing understanding of the game, the All-Star appearance he earned this year may just be the first of many.