David is in his first season as an NBA Associate Editor at ClutchPoints. He is based in Los Angeles and currently covers basketball at every level from NBA/WNBA to men/women college and boys/girls high school.

The Sacramento Kings are facing a must-win situation in Game 6 of their first round NBA Playoffs series against the Golden State Warriors. The Kings were in control of this series following their home wins in the first two games to take a 2-0 lead. But the Warriors have stormed back to win three straight including Game 5 on the Kings home floor to seize command and give themselves a shot at ending the series at home on Friday in Game 6. Kings star De’Aaron Fox suffered an injury in Game 4 and his status for Game 5 was in question. He managed to play through it, however. De’Aaron Fox is not listed on the Kings injury report ahead of Game 6 as per John Dickinson of 95.7 The Game.

Kings guard De’Aaron Fox wasn’t listed on Sacramento Kings injury report ahead of tomorrow’s Game 6 vs. Warriors. — John Dickinson (@JDJohnDickinson) April 28, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

De’Aaron Fox’s injury was a fractured finger on his shooting hand. He finished Game 5 with 24 points, seven rebounds and nine assists albeit shooting only 9-25 from the field and 3-10 from the three-point line. His exclusion from the Warriors injury report for Game 6 suggests that his finger may not be bothering him so much anymore. In any case, it’s a good sign for Kings fans.

Through the first five games of the series, Fox has been averaging 30.0 points per game, 6.2 rebounds, 7.4 assists and 2.4 steals with shooting splits of 43 percent shooting from the field, 33.3 percent shooting from the three-point line and 72.7 percent shooting from the free-throw line. This is Fox’s first NBA playoffs experience and for the most part he has risen to the occasion. The Kings will need that and more if they hope to keep their season alive and force a Game 7 at home.