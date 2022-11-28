Published November 28, 2022

By Sam DiGiovanni · 2 min read

The Sacramento Kings have finally started to put it all together. They are one of the greatest offenses in the NBA led by De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis.

Many basketball fans have been waiting the time when Fox finally found himself on a new team. Those fans will have to wait even longer than previously thought. told Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report that he loves Sacramento and that his decision to switch to Klutch Sports’ representation was not indicative of his desire to leave the Kings.

“When you’re an athlete who has any notoriety and you make a major change, it’s going to circulate and people are going to speculate. But for me, I love being in Sacramento. This move had nothing to do with wanting to be traded or wanting to move on,” Fox said, via Bleacher Report. “This has more to do with myself and the business of basketball, and I feel like they’re able to help me in ways that I’ve never been able to be helped before. It was really a level up.”

No one would blame Fox for being frustrated with the Kings over the course of his six-year career. The team has struggled to surround him with talent and brought in numerous head coaches. It seemed like eventually, he would demand a trade.

This season, things are finally starting to look up. The Kings are playing like one of the best teams in the entire league thanks to a blisteringly hot offense thanks in large part to Fox, who averages 25.1 points and 6.1 assists per game. Sacramento still has a lot to prove but Fox is buying in and is ready to help them get back into the postseason.