The Sacramento Kings have moved on with their season, as De'Aaron Fox is now on the San Antonio Spurs. That hasn't stopped Kings fans from heckling Fox, especially after he allegedly unfollowed Domantas Sabonis on Instagram. An Instagram user asked Fox why he unfollowed Sabonis, with the Spurs' guard responding with “Don't care to see it. Why's that your problem?”

Later on in the interaction with several Instagram users, Fox said, “We were teammates… It's okay not to be close to everybody.”

Fox has a point, but some fans still think there may be some bad blood between him and his former team. There have been conflicting reports that Fox asked for a trade from the Kings, but there have also been talks that he didn't ask for a trade.

In the end, Fox ended up going to a team that was supposedly one of his preferred destinations if he was traded, and the Kings were able to land Zach LaVine, someone who can help them for the rest of the season.

Kings fans still confused about De'Aaron Fox departure

As fans are still trying to figure out why De'Aaron Fox was traded, that has led him to get into back-and-forths with people on social media. In one interaction, Damien Barling of “D-Lo & KC” posted a three-emoji message that showed a fox in between two pictures of grass. Many assumed that Barling was calling Fox a “snake in the grass” for how he handled leaving the Kings.

Fox caught wind of the tweet, responding with “This is actually funny cause y’all really don’t know s—.”

Fox later said, “Everybody has the same story about the dysfunction but yeah it’s my fault,” and the interaction between the two has now been deleted. Fox and Barling ended up coming to an understanding.

“Had a productive conversation with [De'Aaron Fox],” Barling posted. “He gave me permission to share some of it on the show including the context of the [Stephon] Castle video and what he told the front office this past offseason. Context is everything. On Twitter & in real life. Appreciate you, 5.”

It seems like Fox wasn't all wrong when it came to his departure from the Kings, and the organization was looking to move him before he decided to leave when his contract was over. Both sides ended up getting what they wanted, and it would be best if they moved on.