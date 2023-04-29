A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

De’Aaron Fox led the way for the Sacramento Kings on Friday night en route to a very impressive 118-99 victory in Game 6 of their NBA Playoffs first-round series against Steph Curry and the defending champion Golden State Warriors. The odds were stacked against the Kings after losing three straight games in this series while also playing Game 6 on Golden State’s home floor. Fox and Co. knew what they needed to do to keep their season alive, and they absolutely delivered.

The Kings have now forced a Game 7 on Sunday in Sacramento. Momentum is now back on their side, and for his part, Fox is definitely looking forward to this do-or-die contest:

“It’s a big opportunity,” Fox said. “Everybody doesn’t get to experience a Game 7, and not a lot of people get to experience a Game 7 in Sacramento.”

De'Aaron Fox is proud of the @SacramentoKings sustained effort in Game 6… and thrilled for Game 7 Sunday on ABC!#NBAPlayoffs presented by Google Pixel pic.twitter.com/KB3DO5fnjy — NBA (@NBA) April 29, 2023

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

De’Aaron Fox also sounded off on his team’s epic performance in a game that they weren’t expected to win. A lot of folks out there had already counted out the Kings, but clearly, Fox and the rest of the squad had other ideas.

“We wanted to hit first, hit second, hit third, hit last,” Fox continued. “I think we did a good job at that tonight. Especially with our pace, I felt like we were in control basically the entire game tonight. Start to finish, I feel like this is probably the best game that we’ve played this year.”

The job’s not done, though. Fox and Co. will need to keep their foot on the gas for Sunday’s winner-take-all Game 7 matchup in Sacramento. What a game that should be.