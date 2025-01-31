After the Sacramento Kings reportedly honored point guard De’Aaron Fox’s recent trade request, his Kings teammate DeMar DeRozan has followed a path similar to what Miami Heat center Kevin Love did for his teammate Jimmy Butler. Love posted 90s movie scenes loosely referencing Butler’s exit in the sense of farewells or someone parting ways with a job. Fox chose a scene from the 90s movie, “House Party,” where the late actor Bernie Mac gives advice.

As the older advisor, Mac encourages the young student to be himself and use other “words to live by,” which is the scene Fox posted via his Instagram page.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DeMar DeRozan (@demar_derozan)

Before his post, DeRozan explained why it’s challenging to envision Fox parting ways with the organization he signed with during the offseason, per Run It Back FDTV show.

“It’s tough because looking at the landscape before I came here, those were the guys I talked to, Fox, Domantas, and Malik,” DeRozan said. “Those are the core guys that made it easy for me to make my decision to play here. A key juggernaut in Fox, not knowing the future of that does make it tough. I don’t have much time left. I’m not trying to play another five years.

“I want to try to maximize the opportunity we have now to play with a great team. You never know when dominoes fall the wrong way, and when it comes to an organization, it makes it tough. So it’s something we just have to wait out and see in the meantime make the most out of it,” DeRozan concluded.

Perhaps DeMar DeRozan’s days with the Kings are numbered beyond this season, depending on how the 2024-25 campaign plays out.

De’Aaron Fox addressed his trade request from the Kings

Kings point guard De’Aaron Fox discussed his trade request with reporters at the team’s shootaround. Fox opened up about his situation with the Kings, per Sacbee.com’s Chris Biderman.

“In this league, I expect the unexpected,” Fox said at the Kings’ shootaround via reporter Chris Biderman. “I think crazier things have happened.”

A reporter asked Fox if he had a preferred destination of where he’d like to go.

“For sure, I think everybody has a preferred destination,” Fox said. “I think everybody has a preferred destination if they’re not in the place that — or if they’re not going to be in the place where they are in the moment.”

Next week’s NBA trade deadline is February 6.